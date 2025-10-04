Antoine Semenyo stars as Bournemouth fight back to soar to new heights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Antoine Semenyo’s double and a stunning strike from Justin Kluivert saw Bournemouth soar to second in the Premier League courtesy of 3-1 comeback win over Fulham FC at a rain-soaked Vitality Stadium.

Andoni Iraola’s Cherries looked set to suffer a first top-flight defeat since the opening day of the season after the Cottagers soaked up the pressure to edge in front through Ryan Sessegnon.

But Semenyo produced a moment of magic to level in the 78th minute before substitute Kluivert further lit up a soggy south-coast encounter by lashing in from distance.

Semenyo sealed victory deep into added time by clinically finishing a counter-attack led by Ben Gannon-Doak.

Success for the hosts stretched their unbeaten run to six top-flight games to leave them a point behind leaders Liverpool ahead of the weekend fixtures.

Bournemouth made four changes after snatching a last-gasp 2-2 draw at Leeds, while Fulham lined up without a recognised striker, with defender Issa Diop replacing the injured Raul Jimenez following last weekend’s 3-1 loss at Aston Villa.

The Cherries began in confident fashion, dominating possession and pinning the visitors back with a high press.

Tyler Adams’ low shot was turned around the left post by Cottagers goalkeeper Bernd Leno but clear chances were at a premium, not helped by Alex Scott’s poor delivery from set-pieces.

open image in gallery Justin Kluivert’s stunner helped secure victory ( PA )

Fulham, who were forced into a 14th-minute substitution when Tom Cairney replaced the injured Sasa Lukic, gradually grew into the contest and started to look dangerous on the break.

Yet Marco Silva’s men also lacked a cutting edge in a forgettable first half which drew to a close after Leno repelled a skidding effort from Semenyo.

The hosts resumed in the ascendancy, with Scott seeing a shot blocked by Calvin Bassey before Leno clawed away David Brooks’ inswinging corner underneath the crossbar.

open image in gallery Ryan Sessegnon scored the opener for Fulham ( PA )

Bournemouth striker Evanilson had a powerful low drive saved well by Leno and was then denied a penalty following a VAR check after going to ground during a challenge from Diop.

Fulham, operating with 18-year-old midfielder Josh King as a false nine, eventually produced a meaningful attempt when Harry Wilson’s shot on the turn was pushed away by Cherries goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic on the hour mark.

Cottagers boss Silva replaced Wilson and King with Kevin and Samuel Chukwueze in the 68th minute and the double change had an immediate impact.

After playing the ball to AC Milan loanee Chukwueze, left wing-back Sessegnon burst into the box to stab the return pass into the roof of the net.

The lead was swiftly wiped out by a superb solo effort from Semenyo. With seemingly little danger, the Ghana international breezed past Timothy Castagne on the Bournemouth left before finishing through the legs of Leno from a tight angle.

Kluivert completed the turnaround just six minutes later, unleashing a thunderous effort into the top-left corner to claim his first goal of the season.

Fulham substitute Cairney twice threatened a late leveller before Gannon-Doak broke in the final of six added minutes to tee up Semenyo to seal the three points and continue Bournemouth’s strong start to the season.

PA