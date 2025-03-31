I was buzzing – Nico O’Reilly excited for semi-finals after Man City comeback

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nico O’Reilly was “buzzing” after his latest FA Cup rescue act booked Manchester City’s place in the semi-finals.

The 20-year-old came on as a half-time substitute at Bournemouth and promptly set up goals for Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush as City came from behind to win 2-1.

O’Reilly had started City’s previous three matches in the competition, scoring once in the 8-0 drubbing of Salford and twice as they came from a goal down to see off former giantkillers Plymouth 3-1.

And such was his impact off the bench at the Vitality Stadium that boss Pep Guardiola joked the homegrown youngster had booked his place in the starting line-up against Nottingham Forest at Wembley in four weeks’ time.

“He was telling me to try and get involved as much as I can attacking but also be strong defensively. So that’s what I tried to do and it paid off,” O’Reilly told City’s website.

“An amazing result, it’s a tough place to come, and we’re just looking forward to the semi-final.

“We had chances in the first half but came out in the second half and looked strong.

“They were the toughest opposition we’ve come across in this competition so far, so I was just buzzing. We know how good Bournemouth have been this season so we’ll take loads of confidence from this and just keep going.

“It’s a special competition and we’re a special club so I’m just glad we can do it again.”

Forest beat City 1-0 in the Premier League three weeks ago, but O’Reilly believes his side will be a different proposition at Wembley.

“It will be a very good game,” he added. “We faced them recently but we will be ready for it, and hopefully we can take it to the next step.”

City are sweating on the fitness of Haaland, who missed a first-half penalty, scored the equaliser and then went off injured after a challenge by Lewis Cook.

Bournemouth led at half-time through Evanilson’s poacher’s goal, but they ran out of steam in the second half and barely created a chance after Marmoush put the visitors ahead.

“I think we made the game very uncomfortable in the first half because we were not giving them the space and we were playing a lot in their half,” said Cherries boss Andoni Iraola.

“But you have to pay a price, also, because you have to give a lot of energy in return.”