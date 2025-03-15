Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard on target as Brentford beat Bournemouth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brentford continued their Premier League hoodoo over Bournemouth and won a fifth-consecutive away league game for the first time in 15 years as they came from behind to win 2-1 on the south coast.

Goals from Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard, after Bournemouth had led after Vitaly Janelt’s own goal, were enough to give Thomas Frank’s side maximum points which saw them climb to 11th.

Bournemouth’s previous record against Brentford was not a cause for optimism. The last time they beat the Bees was in August 2014 in the Championship with Frank’s side unbeaten in all five of the Premier League games played between the clubs since then.

Heading into the Saturday evening kick-off, Bournemouth had lost their previous two homes games, while Brentford had won each of their last four away from home. And while the West Londoners started brightly, it was Bournemouth who led with the first real chance of the game.

Antoine Semenyo picked up the ball wide on the left and fed the overlapping Milos Kerkez, whose cross was deflected into his own net by Janelt. The German had been trying to prevent the ball reaching Marcus Tavernier.

Brentford had been lively from the start and deservedly pulled level when DR Congo forward Wissa headed in Bryan Mbuemo’s cross from close range for his 14th league goal of the season, with home goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga caught in no man’s land.

Moments later, Mbuemo came close himself as he cut inside and pulled a shot just wide of the post.

The game was beginning to burst into life as Bournemouth resumed their high, aggressive press.

Evanilson almost profited when Dean Huijsen drove the ball to the far post and the Brazil international saw his effort clawed away from the crossbar by Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

That was how it stayed until half-time but, moments after the restart, Semenyo crashed a header against the crossbar from Justin Kluivert’s pinpoint cross as Andoni Iraola’s side looked to make a fast start.

Much like the first half, the pace of the game and chances were at a premium and Bournemouth were looking the more likely.

But against the run of play, it was Brentford who went in front. A long throw from Kevin Schade was not dealt with by a hesitant Bournemouth defence and Bees captain Norgaard reacted quickest to smash in the bouncing ball.

European qualification via the league table remains a distinct possibility for the Cherries but, with four defeats in their last six league games, their next fixture, a home FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City, feels like a defining moment in what has been an exceptional season for Iraola’s side.

They have never reached the last four of the competition and they have already beaten Pep Guardiola’s side at the Vitality Stadium this season.