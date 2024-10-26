Evanilson’s last-gasp header earns Bournemouth draw at Aston Villa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Evanilson’s late header spoiled Aston Villa boss Unai Emery’s two-year anniversary as AFC Bournemouth snatched a 1-1 draw deep into stoppage time.

Since Emery’s appointment in October 2022, Villa have gone from relegation candidates to top of the Champions League table and were denied the chance to move up to third in the Premier League following a last-gasp equaliser.

Fresh off the back of their victory over Arsenal last week, Bournemouth were aiming to capitalise on Villa’s return to reality from their European highs in midweek and stand-in goalkeeper Mark Travers frustrated them for large parts, making seven saves.

Villa thought they had the reward for a dominant first 45 but John McGinn’s goal was ruled out by VAR and they were made to wait for the opener which eventually came when substitute Ross Barkley stepped off the bench for his first goal of the season.

A late free-kick gave Bournemouth the final chance which Evanilson gladly glanced home with the last touch of the game to steal a point.

Bournemouth made four changes after handing Arsenal a first defeat of the season while Ezri Konsa and McGinn returned the league fold to replace Diego Carlos and Leon Bailey from last week’s win over Fulham.

Travers replaced the injured Kepa Arrizabalaga and he was called into action when he palmed Youri Tielemans’ effort at the front post behind for a corner.

Aston Villa have built a reputation as one of the most dangerous sides in the league from set pieces and almost cashed in on another – Lucas Digne’s lovely floated cross found Amadou Onana who was kept out by Travers again.

The hosts were denied an opener just before the half-hour mark.

Morgan Rogers’ overhit cross was collected by Ollie Watkins on the byline and he laid it off for McGinn, who curled home but VAR intervened and adjudged the ball to have marginally gone out of play.

Bournemouth were on the back foot for large spells but began to fire warning shots of their own – Justin Kluivert’s rifled effort from range needed to be saved by Emi Martinez.

Travers was busy between the sticks again and denied Villa for a fourth time in the half, this time diving left to stop Konsa’s powerful strike.

Villa turned up the heat in the second period and were twice denied again by the inspired Travers, who was on hand to keep out Pau Torres’ long-range effort and Watkins’ header in the space of a minute.

Super sub Jhon Duran thought he had worked his magic again but fizzed one the wrong side of the post, which many Villa fans thought was in.

A nervous Villa Park erupted in the 76th minute.

Andoni Iraola’s side finally caved to the pressure when Ian Maatsen’s delivery was nodded down by Bailey into the path of Barkley who swept home.

The Cherries were incensed when claims for a penalty were waved away by both referee Chris Kavanagh and VAR after Bailey appeared to handle the ball inside the area.

But Bournemouth were given the final opportunity for a late upset after goalscorer Barkley brought down Marcus Tavernier outside the box.

Tavernier dusted himself down and swung a ball onto the head of Evanilson to silence Villa Park.