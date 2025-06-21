The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Jobe Bellingham off the mark for Borussia Dortmund as Inter Milan leave it late in Club World Cup
Bellingham joined Dortmund from Sunderland ahead of the Club World Cup
Jobe Bellingham scored on his first start for Borussia Dortmund as the Bundesliga giants beat Mamelodi Sundowns 4-3 at the Club World Cup.
Bellingham opened his Dortmund account on the stroke of half-time in Cincinnati, with the former Sunderland midfielder's deflected volley providing a 3-1 interval advantage.
Lucas Ribeiro gave the Sundowns a shock 11th-minute lead with a brilliant strike.
Felix Nmecha capitalised on an error from Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams five minutes later, and Serhou Guirassy nodded Dortmund ahead before Bellingham's special moment.
Khuliso Mudau's own goal added to Sundowns' misery and the tie appeared over.
But there was late drama from the South Africans as Iqraam Rayners and substitute Lebo Mothiba set up a grandstand finish.
Inter Milan kept alive their hopes of making the last 16 with a late 2-1 comeback victory over Urawa Red Diamonds in Seattle.
Ryoma Watanabe converted Takuro Kaneko's square pass to give Urawa a shock 11th-minute lead.
Lautaro Martinez headed against the Urawa crossbar in the first half, but the Champions League finalists struggled to break down compact Japanese opponents.
Urawa held out until 12 minutes from time when Martinez met Nicolo Barella's corner with a brilliant overhead kick.
Inter's winner came in the second of four added minutes after the ball bounced around the Urawa box.
Valentin Carboni was the calmest man in the penalty area to sidefoot home from eight yards and give Cristian Chivu his first win as Inter manager.
