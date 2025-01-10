Championship top scorer Borja Sainz given lengthy ban for spitting incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Norwich winger Borja Sainz has been suspended for six matches and fined £12,000 following a disciplinary charge by the Football Association for a spitting incident during the Championship defeat at Sunderland.

The Canaries were beaten 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on December 21, during which the Spaniard was alleged to have spat at a Sunderland player, later confirmed to be defender Chris Mepham, in the second half.

Sainz admitted the charge, which was a sending off offence, with an independent regulatory commission imposing the sanctions.

A statement from the FA read: “Norwich City’s Borja Sainz has been suspended for six matches and fined £12,000 following a breach of FA Rule E1.1 that took place during their EFL Championship match against Sunderland on Saturday, December 21 2024.

“It was alleged that the forward committed the sending off offence of spitting at an opponent, during the 74th minute of the fixture.

“Borja Sainz admitted the charge and his sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent regulatory commission. Full written reasons for this case will be published in due course.”

Sainz is the Championship’s top scorer with 15 goals, but had not found the net for the Canaries in his past eight appearances.

The 23-year-old, who has been linked with a move away from Carrow Road in the January transfer window, issued a statement apologising for his actions.

open image in gallery Borja Sainz, who is the Championship’s top scorer, will miss six matches ( Getty Images )

“Following today’s announcement from the FA, I want to take this opportunity to issue a sincere and public apology for my actions during our game against Sunderland,” Sainz said in a post on Norwich’s club X account.

“Spitting at an opponent is completely out of character for me, and my reaction in that moment was unacceptable. I deeply regret my actions and take full responsibility.

“I want to apologise directly to the opposing player, Chris Mepham, for my behaviour. Additionally, I extend my apologies to my team-mates, our coaching staff, and our fans. I am deeply disappointed in myself for letting all of you down through my conduct.

“While I am saddened to miss the upcoming games, I will use this time to reflect, learn and refocus, so that I can return stronger and continue contributing to the team for the rest of the season. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Sainz’s ban will start immediately, ruling him out of Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie at home against Premier League Brighton, as well as a run of Championship fixtures including games against promotion-chasing Sheffield United and Leeds.

In December, Norwich saw captain Kenny McLean handed a retrospective four-match ban for violent conduct during the 3-0 defeat at QPR.