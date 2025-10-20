Jose Mourinho believes Carabao Cup success is just the beginning for Newcastle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benfica boss Jose Mourinho is expecting big things from Newcastle after suggesting last season’s Carabao Cup triumph was only the start.

The 62-year-old Portuguese retains huge affection for the Magpies, who host his side in the Champions League on Tuesday, because of his time working with the late Sir Bobby Robson at Sporting Lisbon, Porto and Barcelona.

Asked how pleased the former Newcastle boss would have been with March’s League Cup final win over Liverpool, which ended a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy, an emotional Mourinho said: “Sir Bobby is a legend here and in England if you’re a legend, there are many reasons to be a legend.

“He loved this club, he gave everything to this club. Of course he would be so happy with that victory in the cup. I was so happy with that victory.

“I know that it is not the target. I know that Newcastle and all the Geordies want a reward that is bigger than the League Cup, but the League Cup is the beginning.

“To play in the Champions League is another very important step and I think the club goes in the right direction. Many clubs with new owners, with fresh money make lots of wrong decisions, lots of ups and downs.

“With Newcastle since the moment they get new ownership they have Eddie (Howe), stability – they change sports directors for obvious reasons, but football is like that – lots of stability.

“I never see a player that Newcastle get that doesn’t fit the model. They do things really, really well and that’s why they are where they are.”

Mourinho’s career started with his role as Robson’s interpreter at Sporting, but blossomed under a man he considered his mentor as he followed him to Porto and Barca, but ultimately not to St James’ when Robson took the helm in 1999.

He said: “He put a lot of trust in me and I consider that very important for my career. I tried to pay him back with everything I gave.

“I don’t know if I ever did, but I tried to give him everything that I had. That for me is enough.”

Serial winner Mourinho, who revealed he had never come close to managing Newcastle despite being linked with the job on several occasions, said he felt Robson’s presence as he arrived at St James’, a stadium at which he has tasted victory only three times in 12 previous visits.

He said: “When I walked in here, I feel close. When I walked in here, I exchanged a few words with him and it’s a great emotion.

“I worked with Sir Bobby for two, four, six years and there was not a single day he did not show his passion for Newcastle, the city, the region and the football club, the pride and the passion he felt for it.

“Even when I was the manager of other English clubs, I’ve never hidden how dear Newcastle is to me because of the influence of a legendary person at this club.”

Benfica are pointless after their opening two fixtures in the competition and have been told to expect a difficult test on Tyneside, although one which their manager is adamant they should enjoy.

He said: “I told them that it’s beautiful, absolutely beautiful. Even as an opponent, it’s beautiful.”