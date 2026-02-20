Blackburn vs Preston prediction, betting tips & odds

Blackburn vs Preston tips:

Blackburn Rovers host their Lancashire rivals Preston North End on Friday, looking to continue their impressive start to life under Michael O’Neill (kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports).

The Northern Ireland boss, who is combining his international duties with the managerial reigns at Blackburn, only took charge last week but guided his side to an impressive 3-1 win away at Queens Park Rangers at the weekend.

It was only the second time this season that Rovers had scored three times in a game and moved them up to 19th in the table, three points above the relegation zone.

Just a few weeks ago, Preston were well placed in the top six and pushing for promotion, but just one win in their last six has left them in eighth and just two points clear of 11th-placed Birmingham, such is the competitive nature of the Championship this season.

Blackburn vs Preston betting: Bragging rights up for grabs

Despite Blackburn’s poor form under previous manager Valerian Ismael, they did get the bragging rights over their Lancashire rivals when the two sides met at Deepdale back in November.

Lewis Miller headed the visitors in front with his first Rovers goal just before half-time, but there was still time for the home side to equalise before the break when Alfie Devine levelled things 80 seconds later.

Andri Gudjohnsen then headed home his fourth goal in five league games just after the hour mark to condemn Preston to their first defeat in five games.

Preston don’t have the best of records against Rovers in recent years, with just one win in their last six meetings and that came at Ewood Park back in November 2023. Liam Lindsay scored the winner in added time after Sammy Szmodics had cancelled out Alan Browne’s first-half opener.

Their best form, though, has come away from Deepdale with three wins at Ewood Park since they last beat them on home turf back in October 2019.

Their best win was a 4-1 thrashing in December 2022 when Ched Evans scored twice, and Ben Woodburn and Ben Whiteman were also on target.

Both teams have scored in seven of the last eight meeting and football betting sites are offering 21/20 on that happening again on Friday.

Blackburn are the standout favourites for the win at 26/25, but the fact that PNE have only lost four times away from home so far this season makes me think 29/10 for an away win is a great price.

Blackburn vs Preston prediction 1: Preston to win and both teams to score - 8/1 Unibet

Blackburn vs Preston prediction: Osmajic out to make amends

You can’t keep Preston forward Milutin Osmajic out of the headlines, but boss Paul Heckingbottom would just rather it was for the right reasons.

The Montenegro international came off the bench on Saturday to score the equaliser in the 2-2 draw against Watford after returning from his latest three-match ban.

He was sent off at Hull City for what was described as a “totally unacceptable” lack of discipline when he headbutted John Lundstram.

He was previously banned for eight games for biting Blackburn's Owen Beck and nine for racially abusing Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri.

He has seven goals in 22 appearances so far this season, and betting apps are offering 13/5 on him scoring at any time on Friday, which would go some way to getting the fans and manager back on board.

Blackburn vs Preston prediction 2: Osmajic to score at any time - 10/3 BetVictor

Blackburn vs Preston team news

Blackburn: Defender Lewis Miller has been ruled out for the rest of the season after he ruptured his Achilles during Saturday’s win at Loftus Road. He joins Todd Cantwell, Aynsley Pears, Sidnei Tavares and Matty Litherland on the sidelines, but Augustus Kargbo and Scott Wharton are back in training.

Preston: Goalkeeper Daniel Iversen could be fit to return after missing the last six games due to a groin injury, while Robbie Brady (calf) and Brad Potts (knee) are also closing in on a return.

