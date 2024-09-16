Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Birmingham host Wrexham with both sides looking to continue unbeaten starts to the League One season.

The Welsh club top the table after four wins and a draw from their opening five fixture in an excellent start to life in the third tier after promotion last year.

The hosts, meanwhile, have edged their last three games by a single goal after an opening day draw with Reading as they bid to make an immediate return to the Championship.

The two clubs are both part-owned by high-profile American celebrities, though neither Wrexham’s Ryan Reynolds nor Birmingham’s Tom Brady are expected to be in attendance.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Birmingham vs Wrexham?

Birmingham vs Wrexham is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 16 September at St Andrew’s.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

Team news

Ankle issues rule out Birmingham pair Ethan Laird and Luke Harris, while Keshi Anderson, Dion Sanderson and Lee Buchanan are also sidelined.

Paul Mullin shoud be fit to start again for Wrexham despite an early withdrawal against Salford, with Phil Parkinson confirming afterwards that the striker was always planned to play just 65 minutes.

Predicted line-ups

Birmingham XI: Peacock-Farrell; Gardner-Hickman, Klarer, Bielik, Cochrane; Paik, Iwata; Wright, Stansfield, Hansson; May

Wrexham XI: Okonwo; Barnett, Cleworth, O’Connell, O’Connor, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Mullin, Palmer.

Odds

Birmingham win 10/11

Draw 14/5

Wrexham win 100/30

Prediction

Birmingham 1-1 Wrexham

