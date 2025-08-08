Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ipswich Town travel to Birmingham City in the Championship opener tonight as both sides compete for promotion to the Premier League this season.

Kieran McKenna’s side are the favourites to win the Championship and go straight back up after suffering relegation last term.

But Blues, with Tom Brady part of the ownership group, are tipped by many to go up after promotion from League 1, with their new documentary ‘Built in Birmingham’ detailing their ambitious project.

Both sides should reveal their promotion credentials early in what promises to be a lively atmosphere at St Andrew’s, with the likes of Southampton, Sheffield United, Coventry, Leicester, Middlesbrough, Norwich and newcomers Wrexham all competing to go up this term.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Birmingham City v Ipswich Town?

The match will take place on Friday, 8 August at St. Andrew's in Birmingham, with kick-off set for 8pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via Now TV or the Sky Go app on mobile devices.

Team news

Scott Wright is out for Blues, while Kanya Fujimoto is still nursing a knee problem and Tyler Roberts is another doubt.

Summer signings Bright Osayi-Samuel, Phil Neumann, Tommy Doyle and Demarai Gray could all start.

Town will be without Conor Townsend after a crushing blow, with the left-back sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the friendly against Auxerre.

Harry Clarke and Wes Burns are also out. Leif Davis and Jaden Philogene are “struggling,” and Omari Hutchinson is also doubtful with a knock, though McKenna remains”hopeful” after “a medical issue in the last two days” meant the winger “hasn't been with the group”.

Predicted line-ups

Birmingham City potential XI: Allsop; Osayi-Samuel, Klarer, Neumann, Cochrane; Iwata, Paik, Doyle; Furuhashi, Stansfield, Gray

Ipswich Town potential XI: Palmer; Johnson, O'Shea, Greaves, Young; Matusiwa, Taylor; Philogene, Szmodics, Clarke; Hirst

Odds

Birmingham 7/5

Draw 23/10

Ipswich 19/10