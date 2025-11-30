West Ham great Billy Bonds dies aged 79

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

West Ham United legend Billy Bonds has passed away peacefully aged 79.

Bonds remains the longest-serving player in West Ham’s history and made 799 appearance for the club across a 21-year career (1967-1988) and twice won the FA Cup as captain.

He also won the Second Division title, four Hammer of the Year awards, had two testimonials, and claimed both a PFA merit award and an MBE for services to football.

The club shared a statement from Bonds’ family on Sunday afternoon which reads: “We are heartbroken to announce that we lost our beloved Dad today. He was devoted to his family and was the most kind, loyal, selfless, and loving person.

“Dad loved West Ham United and its wonderful supporters with all his heart and treasured every moment of his time at the Club.

open image in gallery West Ham legend Billy Bonds has died aged 79 ( Getty Images )

"He will always be in our hearts and eternally missed. We take comfort knowing that his legacy will live on forever.”

The club added it shared the news “with deep sadness and the heaviest of hearts”, and paid tribute to “our courageous, inspirational, lion-hearted leader”.

Following his playing career, Bonds became first-team manager in 1990 and led West Ham to promotion from Division Two as well as to the FA Cup semi-final in 1991.

Bonds also brought the club back to the top flight in 1993 following their relegation the previous year, becoming their first Premier League manager after the division was renamed.

In 2013 he was presented with the club’s first-ever Lifetime Achievement award and he was voted by fans as West Ham United’s greatest-ever player five years later, having dedicated 27 years of service to the Irons.

The London Stadium named the Billy Bonds Stand in his honour in 2019.

Bonds is survived by daughters Claire and Katie, and grand-daughters Eloise and Elissa.

West Ham also confirmed that a period of appreciation to honour Bonds will be held before kick-off at today’s Premier League home fixture against Liverpool, with full tributes to come.

open image in gallery Billy Bonds lifted the FA Cup twice with the Hammers ( PA Archive )

The club said: “An extremely private and loyal man, Billy was completely devoted to his family - wife Marilyn, who sadly passed away in 2020, daughters Claire and Katie, and grand-daughters Eloise and Elissa.

“Never one to crave the limelight, he was universally loved, respected and admired by his team-mates, players and supporters, who will forever consider themselves 'Billy Bonds' Claret and Blue Army'.

“The thoughts and sincere condolences of everyone at West Ham United are with Claire, Katie, Eloise and Elissa as they come to terms with their loss, and we kindly ask that the family's privacy is respected at this sad and difficult time.

“Rest in peace Billy, our courageous, inspirational, lion-hearted leader.”