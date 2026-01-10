Chelsea kick off Liam Rosenior tenure with five-star display at Charlton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Rosenior turned to Chelsea’s second string for his first game in charge as his new team thrashed Charlton 5-1 at the Valley to ease into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Goals from Jorrel Hato, Tosin Adarabioyo and Marc Guiu – three players of whom little had been seen in the final months of former boss Enzo Maresca’s reign – completed a straightforward enough assignment before Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez from the penalty spot added the gloss late on.

Miles Leaburn’s strike to make it briefly 2-1 had been enough to keep alive the home side’s interest in the tie almost until the end.

Rosenior got an early taste of the current mood amongst Blues supporters. They sung the name of former owner Roman Abramovich in south London, whilst there was a less complimentary refrain for co-owner and Rosenior’s new boss Behdad Eghbali.

He and his BlueCo colleagues are ultimately whom the new head coach will need to impress, but a strong start might also go some of the way towards mending fences between fans and the ownership. It will take more than a cup victory away to Championship opposition, but his team made light work of Charlton here.

There were a few nervous early minutes for visitors to settle into their new era. Benoit Badiashile was booked for hauling down Leaburn, a moment which might well have returned to haunt him shortly afterwards when he did the same to Sonny Carey.

Charlton goalkeeper Will Mannion saved from Hato and Jamie Gittens in the opening 15 minutes. Gittens’ impact so far since joining Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund has been limited, but he was the liveliest player in blue during the first half.

Mannion was then alert once more to turn away Josh Acheampong’s drive. Rosenior’s side had enjoyed 80 per cent possession after 45 minutes, but had been restricted to little more than half-chances.

That was until the fourth minute of added time when a rocket of a goal arrived from an unlikely source. Hato had never scored for west London outfit, but that changed emphatically when the ball dropped to him in the box and he found the net magnificently on the volley.

Charlton had stood up to Chelsea well and could consider themselves unlucky to go in behind at the break, but shortly after the restart they received a damaging blow.

Facundo Buonanotte – another forgotten man – sent over a free-kick from the left and there to meet it was Tosin, heading firmly past Mannion for 2-0.

Leaburn found a way through for the hosts to restore life to the tie, whacking the ball in from close range after Filip Jorgensen had pushed out a header, as the ferocious support from behind the goal reached a new pitch.

Chelsea have been at their weakest this season when facing adversity, but their response to the home goal will have buoyed Rosenior. Garnacho did well in the build-up, a shot came in which Mannion parried away but on the spot to thump home the rebound was Guiu.

Substitutes Estevao and Liam Delap came close to making it a rout, but both were denied by Mannion.

He would be beaten twice more in added time, first when Neto drilled into the corner then again by Fernandez’s penalty.