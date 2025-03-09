Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ex-Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy has revealed that Erik ten Hag had planned to stay as manager of the club “for the next 10 years”.

The Dutchman was sacked in October with United having won just three of their opening nine league matches.

But former Blackburn striker McCarthy, who worked as a coach under Ten Hag for two seasons before departing last summer, described the Dutchman as an “unbelievable professional”.

"I was given an incredible opportunity to work with one of the biggest and best clubs in the world under the guidance of Erik ten Hag," said McCarthy, who was speaking to BBC Sport Africa.

"I learned utmost professionalism because the manager I worked under was not just a disciplinarian, but he was the best and one of the most unbelievable professionals I've ever seen in the game.

"Extremely hard-working, very dedicated, very passionate, he planned on being the Manchester United coach for the next 10 years. That was his vision,” added the former South Africa international.

McCarthy did enjoy some success at the club, with United winning the FA Cup last season and the Carabao Cup in 2023.

And the 47-year-old said that he is “proud that I was part of that regime”, adding that for him United is “the most iconic football club in the world”.

“To have been part and parcel of that history was second to none. I was proud of being an African and having that opportunity,” he said.

McCarthy, who is South Africa’s record goalscorer, moved into coaching in 2015, and was appointed as Kenya manager last week.

The first match in charge of his new side comes against Gambia on 20 March, with the Harambee Stars sitting fourth in Group F after four matches of their World Cup qualifying campaign.