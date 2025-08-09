Man Utd welcome Benjamin Sesko and pay tribute to David De Gea before friendly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United celebrated the arrival of Benjamin Sesko and career of returning David De Gea before Ruben Amorim’s side ended an unbeaten pre-season with a 1-1 draw and shootout win against Fiorentina.

Saturday’s final friendly before the Premier League campaign gets under way gave fans the chance to show appreciation to a club great and welcome someone hoping to become a star for the Red Devils.

Sesko’s arrival from RB Leipzig in a deal worth up to £73.7million was announced on Saturday morning and little more than two hours later he was greeted by a huge roar when introduced at Old Trafford.

The new United striker posed for a photo with fellow summer signings Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon and Bryan Mbeumo, before attention turned to the man seventh in the club’s all-time appearance list.

De Gea played 545 times for United and his name echoed around Old Trafford after captain Bruno Fernandes led a presentation as the Fiorentina goalkeeper made his first visit since leaving in 2023.

There were 65,103 in attendance for the final match before the Premier League opener at home to Arsenal next Sunday, when Amorim will be hoping they make a stronger start than they did against the Serie A side.

United were caught napping in the eighth minute when a corner was floated in from the right for Simon Sohm to slam home in front of the Stretford End.

Harry Maguire nodded wide as the hosts sought a leveller that arrived in the 25th minute when Robin Gosens directed Fernandes’ inswinging corner into his own net under pressure from Casemiro and Leny Yoro.

De Gea’s reactions prevented the latter heading home a cross from Mbeumo as United pushed to take the lead before half-time.

Ayden Heaven blocked an effort from Sohm early in the second half, while Cunha came close to marking his first Old Trafford appearance in a United shirt with a goal as he whizzed just wide from distance.

Maguire saw a long-range effort saved as the clock wound down and changes slowed down the game, with the highlight being De Gea leaving to a standing ovation as he was replaced before a penalty shootout.

The first eight penalties were converted before Altay Bayindir saved Fabiano Parisi’s spot-kick, with Kobbie Mainoo slamming home to secure a 5-4 triumph and the Snapdragon Cup.