Benfica accuse Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr of ‘defamation campaign’ following racism allegation

Benfica “fully supports” player Gianluca Prestianni and say he has been the victim of a “defamation campaign” following allegations of racism made by Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr.

Uefa has appointed an inspector to “investigate allegations of discriminatory behaviour” after Vinicius claimed he had been racially abused by Prestianni during the second half of their Champions League fixture on Tuesday.

The match was halted for 11 minutes when Vinicius reported what he believed to be a racist comment to the match referee Francois Letexier, who applied Uefa’s three-step anti-racism protocol.

open image in gallery Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni during the exchange with Vinicius Junior ( AFP via Getty Images )

Some of Vinicius’s Real Madrid team-mates, including Kylian Mbappe, said they heard Prestianni make a racist comment while covering his mouth with his shirt after the Brazilian was booked for celebrating his opening goal towards the corner flag and in front of the Benfica supporters.

Prestianni has denied the accusation and said Vinicius misheard him. “I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players,” he wrote on his Instagram account. Vinicius said: "Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put their shirts in their mouths to show how weak they are.”

The teams will meet in the second leg of the Champions League knockout tie in Madrid next Wednesday, so there is an urgent need for Uefa to review the evidence available to them, and Benfica welcomed the Uefa investigation while backing the accused.

“Sport Lisboa e Benfica views with a full spirit of collaboration, transparency, openness and a sense of clarity the actions announced today by Uefa, following the alleged case of racism that occurred in the game against Real Madrid,” a statement said.

“The club reaffirms, clearly and unequivocally, its historical and unwavering commitment to defending the values ​​of equality, respect and inclusion, which are in line with the core values ​​of its foundation and which have Eusebio as their greatest symbol.

“Benfica reiterates that it fully supports and believes in the version presented by the player Gianluca Prestianni, whose conduct in service of the club has always been guided by respect for opponents, institutions and the principles that define Benfica's identity.

“The club regrets the defamation campaign of which the player has been a victim.”

Speaking in the mixed zone after the match, Mbappe said he heard the incident. “He put his shirt down here and said ‘monkey, monkey, monkey, monkey, monkey’. I heard him say it, and some Benfica players heard him too, and then everything you saw started,” the France forward said.

open image in gallery Kylian Mbappe is held back as he clashes with Benfica players after the match was halted ( Reuters )

Federico Valverde, the Real Madrid captain, told Movistar Plus: “It is unbelievable that, with dozens of cameras in the stadium that none could have caught (Prestianni’s) racial slur, but if you cover your mouth to say something, that says a lot. According to my teammates who were close, they heard something very ugly.”

Benfica refuted the claims of Vinicius Jr’s team-mates. In a post on X, the Portuguese club said: “As the images demonstrate, given the distance, the Real Madrid players could not have heard what they claim to have heard.”

Meanwhile, Benfica manager Jose Mourinho has been accused of “gaslighting” after he appeared to suggest Vinicius had provoked the abuse and incited the crowd by celebrating in front of them.

Mourinho said to Amazon Prime: "I told him, when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back. They (Vinicius and Prestianni) told me different things. But I don't believe in one or another. I want to be an independent."

open image in gallery Mourinho said he wanted to remain ‘independent’ but criticised Vinicius Jr’s celebration ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Mourinho then appeared to comment on previous incidents in which Vinicius has been subject to racist abuse in stadiums.

"There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium," the Portuguese said. "A stadium where Vinicius plays, something happens, always."

Mourinho’s comments were criticised by former Real Madrid player Clarence Seedorf, while anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out said in a statement: "When anyone reports discrimination in football, or anywhere, the first priority is that they are listened to and feel supported.

"Focusing on Vinicius Jr's goal celebration or the history of the club, instead of acknowledging the report, is a form of gaslighting. This approach not only harms the individual affected but also sends the wrong message to others around the world who may have experienced similar situations.

"Leaders in football have a crucial role in setting standards, and moments like these call for responsible leadership that reinforces respect, inclusion, and accountability. We look forward to a thorough investigation into this incident, with appropriate accountability linked to the outcome."