Ben White ready to play his part in injury-hit Arsenal’s title bid

Ben White is ready to play his part in Arsenal’s title bid as injuries continue to afflict Mikel Arteta’s side.

The defender made his first Premier League appearance since the opening day of the season in the 2-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday night.

White impressed as well, linking up brilliantly with Noni Madueke down the right and setting up the opening goal for Mikel Merino.

The 28-year-old’s return to fitness and form looks timely, with Arsenal picking up more injuries against the Bees.

The Gunners, already without first-choice centre-halves Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, were dealt a blow when another one, Cristhian Mosquera, limped off just before half-time.

Then, even more worryingly, key midfielder Declan Rice, who had put in another huge performance, limped off with 10 minutes left with a calf problem.

“It was nice,” White told the club website. “Obviously, three points are the most important thing.

“Last week was a big week and you need to follow up the following week, so it was really important to win.

“It’s like any game that we win, it’s so important for us and we’re just going to take it game by game. I’ve missed it.

“Obviously, I had quite a long time out. I had a few issues with my knee. So it was nice to get it done.”

Arteta, who sent on Bukayo Saka as a substitute and watched the England winger score a late second, was delighted with White’s return.

“Personally, I’m very, very happy for him as a human being,” he said.

“I think the rest of the team is the same because he’s a player who has always played for us, and sadly, because of the right reasons, he wasn’t playing that much.

“Because Jurrien (Timber) has been excellent, and he was out for a while, and then he needed to earn his place.

“But his attitude has been so positive, so good. Then when you are ready and you’re given the opportunity, you take it like he did.

“So I’m very happy that we have him back in the best version of himself as well, and we’re going to need him because he’s a tremendous player.”

Brentford were denied what would have been an equaliser when their former goalkeeper David Raya tipped Kevin Schade’s header on to the crossbar.

Defender Kristoffer Ajer said: “When you get big chances against a team like Arsenal, you simply have to score one of them.”