Ben Mee confirms Brentford exit at the end of the season
Mee joined Brentford in July 2022 and has made 67 appearances since then
Brentford defender Ben Mee has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.
The former England U21 centre-back joined Brentford on a free transfer in July 2022 after 11 years at Burnley and he has gone on to appear 67 times for the Bees, scoring five goals.
But his playing time has been limited this season with just two Premier League starts and five more appearances off the bench so the 35-year-old has decided to move on when his contract expires on June 30.
Speaking ahead of Brentford's last home match of the season against Fulham, Mee told the club's official website: "Sunday will be my last game at the Gtech.
"This is a unique club full of fantastic people and I'm really proud and grateful to have had the pleasure to play here.
"I still have a lot more to give on the pitch and I'll certainly be looking to do that somewhere next season and beyond. For now, let's hope we can have a strong finish to the season."
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank added: "Ben has been fantastic for us. His first season was outstanding; he was a big part of us finishing ninth in the Premier League.
"He has not had as many minutes in the two seasons since then, but he has always performed when called upon. Ben is a top pro and a top person - he will be missed. We wish him all the best for the future."
