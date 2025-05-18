Ben Mee confirms Brentford exit at the end of the season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brentford defender Ben Mee has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The former England U21 centre-back joined Brentford on a free transfer in July 2022 after 11 years at Burnley and he has gone on to appear 67 times for the Bees, scoring five goals.

But his playing time has been limited this season with just two Premier League starts and five more appearances off the bench so the 35-year-old has decided to move on when his contract expires on June 30.

Speaking ahead of Brentford's last home match of the season against Fulham, Mee told the club's official website: "Sunday will be my last game at the Gtech.

"This is a unique club full of fantastic people and I'm really proud and grateful to have had the pleasure to play here.

"I still have a lot more to give on the pitch and I'll certainly be looking to do that somewhere next season and beyond. For now, let's hope we can have a strong finish to the season."

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank added: "Ben has been fantastic for us. His first season was outstanding; he was a big part of us finishing ninth in the Premier League.

"He has not had as many minutes in the two seasons since then, but he has always performed when called upon. Ben is a top pro and a top person - he will be missed. We wish him all the best for the future."

PA