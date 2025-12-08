Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Craig Bellamy has reignited his feud with Jesse Marsch after the World Cup draw placed Wales and co-hosts Canada on a collision course for the 2026 tournament.

The rivalry began after Canada’s 1-0 friendly victory in September, when Bellamy expressed displeasure at Marsch and his staff’s premature celebrations, prompting his post-match retort: "I hope I see you at the World Cup."

Marsch subsequently dismissed Bellamy’s comments as "ridiculousness" and a diversion from Wales’ defeat.

With a potential Group B opener between them in Toronto on June 12, 2026, Bellamy offered his latest thoughts.

"We’ve got to get there first but, if that is the case, then we’ll definitely have a nice conversation before that," he stated.

Bellamy added: "I’ve got nothing against that guy, by the way, I think he’s got something against the world. There’s a part of me that really likes him from afar without really knowing him. But some of the things he says, you see his interviews before the other games after playing us…I think I find him very interesting."

open image in gallery Craig Bellamy accused Jesse Marsch of celebrating prematurely when Canada beat Wales in September (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

Addressing Canada’s celebrations in Swansea, Bellamy admitted: "All those wind me up, I’ve got to be honest, they all do. Be respectful.

“It’s not about the opposition, that’s part of the game I see through. It’s maybe more for TikTok or Instagram. I’m not a dinosaur, trust me. I’m not like old-fashioned, but there’s a level of respect."

Wales must first secure qualification before any potential World Cup clash.

They host Bosnia and Herzegovina in their play-off semi-final in Cardiff on March 26. A victory would see them face Italy or Northern Ireland at home five days later for a coveted World Cup spot.

Bellamy remains firmly focused on the immediate challenge. "You don’t want to get too far ahead. My whole psyche goes back to Bosnia. Bosnia is the most important. If we don’t, it’s done," he emphasised.

He also noted the need for preparation given the quick turnaround: "But there will be a game plan for Northern Ireland and Italy as well because of the turnaround. If you don’t, then suddenly you get through and then you have to work on this one.

“The simple fact is, whether we win or lose, we’re going to play the other one anyway. So it’s part of the turnaround, to be able to work with the intensity we want to have."