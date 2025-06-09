Is Belgium vs Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier
Everything you need to know about the Group J clash
Wales travel to Brussels on Monday evening hoping to extend their lead at the top of Group J when they take on Belgium in what could be a defining clash in World Cup qualifying.
Belgium are the highest ranked team in the group but drew 1-1 with North Macedonia on Friday in the first of their qualifying matches.
In contrast, Wales defeated Liechtenstein 3-0 thanks to goals from Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, and Kieffer Moore which put them on top of the group with seven points from three games.
Craig Bellamy has yet to taste defeat since taking over from Rob Page as Wales manager but faces his biggest test away from home against a Belgium side with something to prove.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Belgium vs Wales?
The game between Belgium and Wales kicks off at 7.45pm at the King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in Wales can watch the match on BBC One Wales, with television coverage also available on BBC Three and S4C. Coverage begins at 7.30pm and a live stream will be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
Belgium v Wales team news
Rudi Garcia has plenty of options to choose from for Belgium and is likely to start a slightly stronger team than the one fielded against North Macedonia. Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans should come into the XI alongside Kevin De Bruyne while they may also be changes in defence.
Wales are without Neco Williams who was carried off the pitch during the win over Liechtenstein with an knock and confirmed on social media that he will be absent.
Daniel James missed the last match with illness and is being monitored while Aaron Ramsey remains sidelined. Cardiff defender Dylan Lawlor has been called in as cover for Williams.
Predicted line-up
Predicted Belgium XI: Sels; Meunier, Faes, Debast, De Cuyper; De Bruyne, Onana, Tielemans; De Ketelaere, Lukaku, Doku
Predicted Wales XI: Darlow; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Dasilva; Ampadu, Sheehan; Johnson, Wilson, Thomas; Moore
Odds
Belgium win 4/11
Draw 11/4
Wales win 6/1
