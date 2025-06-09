Is Belgium vs Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales travel to Brussels on Monday evening hoping to extend their lead at the top of Group J when they take on Belgium in what could be a defining clash in World Cup qualifying.

Belgium are the highest ranked team in the group but drew 1-1 with North Macedonia on Friday in the first of their qualifying matches.

In contrast, Wales defeated Liechtenstein 3-0 thanks to goals from Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, and Kieffer Moore which put them on top of the group with seven points from three games.

Craig Bellamy has yet to taste defeat since taking over from Rob Page as Wales manager but faces his biggest test away from home against a Belgium side with something to prove.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Belgium vs Wales?

The game between Belgium and Wales kicks off at 7.45pm at the King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in Wales can watch the match on BBC One Wales, with television coverage also available on BBC Three and S4C. Coverage begins at 7.30pm and a live stream will be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Belgium v Wales team news

Rudi Garcia has plenty of options to choose from for Belgium and is likely to start a slightly stronger team than the one fielded against North Macedonia. Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans should come into the XI alongside Kevin De Bruyne while they may also be changes in defence.

Wales are without Neco Williams who was carried off the pitch during the win over Liechtenstein with an knock and confirmed on social media that he will be absent.

Daniel James missed the last match with illness and is being monitored while Aaron Ramsey remains sidelined. Cardiff defender Dylan Lawlor has been called in as cover for Williams.

Predicted line-up

Predicted Belgium XI: Sels; Meunier, Faes, Debast, De Cuyper; De Bruyne, Onana, Tielemans; De Ketelaere, Lukaku, Doku

Predicted Wales XI: Darlow; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Dasilva; Ampadu, Sheehan; Johnson, Wilson, Thomas; Moore

Odds

Belgium win 4/11

Draw 11/4

Wales win 6/1

