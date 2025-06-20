The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Bayern Munich cannot get complacent after 10-0 Auckland thrashing, says Vincent Kompany
Auckland fell victim to the power of true European titan as Bayern hit 10 against them in the Club World Cup
Bayern Munich strolled to a 10-0 win over Auckland City in their Club World Cup opener but there will be no room for complacency when they face Boca Juniors in a much tougher test, head coach Vincent Kompany has insisted.
The Bavarians hit double digits to record the biggest ever win in the Club World Cup, giving Auckland’s team of part-timers a stark reality check to the powers of Europe’s elite.
But against Argentinian giants Boca, Bayern should not expect another free hit.
Boca came close to winning their opener against Benfica but let a two-goal lead slip away in a 2-2 draw with the Portuguese side, and Kompany said they presented a real threat on the transition.
"We know the quality of the tournamentm every team taking part here is a winning team," Kompany said ahead of Friday’s game.
"Boca are a very dangerous team in the transition game. They believe in their moments. The team spirit is good. We have respect for Boca. But we're looking at ourselves and want to bring our qualities to the game."
Kompany said they were familiar with the Argentine style of play with many of the country's players plying their trade in Europe.
"We know a lot of Argentinian players from the European leagues. It's a football we understand very well," he added. "It might feel a bit like an away game. But we want to be Bayern Munich. We have to show the right emotion."
Kompany was happy to welcome attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala and centre back Dayot Upamecano back into the side after missing over two months with injuries.
Germany's Musiala, who scored 12 goals as Bayern secured their 34th Bundesliga title, came off the bench to score a hat-trick against Auckland on Sunday.
"Jamal Musiala and Dayot Upamecano haven't played for a long time,” Kompany said. “We're very happy that they're back and fit. Integration is an important issue and we have to look at it. Otherwise, everyone's 100 per cent fit.”
Additional reporting from Reuters
