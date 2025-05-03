Bayern Munich denied Bundesliga title after RB Leipzig’s last-gasp equaliser

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Kane was made to wait to clinch the first silverware of his career after RB Leipzig’s dramatic late equaliser in a 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga leaders were seconds away from moving to an insurmountable 11 points ahead of defending champions Bayer Leverkusen when Yussuf Poulsen struck in the fifth minute of added time.

With suspended top scorer Kane watching from the stands, Bayern had overturned a two-goal half-time deficit thanks to Eric Dier, Michael Olise and Leroy Sane.

But Champions League-chasing Leipzig, who had looked set to spoil the party following first-half goals from Benjamin Sesko and Lukas Klostermann, had the final say courtesy of a clever dinked finish from substitute Poulsen.

Kane had made his way pitchside in anticipation of joining in the celebrations before being left crestfallen by the last-gasp leveller.

Bayern will be crowned champions on Sunday if Xabi Alonso’s second-placed Leverkusen side fail to win at Freiburg.

Borussia Dortmund boosted their Champions League hopes with a 4-0 hammering of Wolfsburg, Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi both scoring braces.

Hoffenheim are not yet assured of safety after Tim Kleindienst scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Borussia Monchengladbach in an eventful 4-4 draw.

Union Berlin fought back from two down to draw 2-2 against Werder Bremen while Nick Woltemade scored a late goal to earn Stuttgart a 1-0 win over St Pauli, who finished the match with nine men.

A much-changed Barcelona avoided a misstep in LaLiga as they fought back from a goal down to defeat bottom side Real Valladolid 2-1.

Valladolid already know they will be playing in the second tier next season, but they threatened to cause a huge shock when Ivan Sanchez’s deflected effort put them ahead after only five minutes.

Hansi Flick had made nine changes to the side which drew 3-3 with Inter Milan in midweek with the second leg of the Champions League semi-final coming up on Tuesday and El Clasico next weekend.

But Flick turned to some of his big guns and they changed the game, with Raphinha and Fermin Lopez netting early in the second half to ensure Barca will have at least a four-point lead over Real Madrid going into next weekend’s clash.

Third-placed Atletico Madrid were surprisingly held to a 0-0 draw by lowly Deportivo Alaves while Villarreal, in fifth, defeated Osasuna 4-2, with Ayoze Perez scoring twice.

Las Palmas’ hopes of survival were dealt a blow by a 3-2 home defeat against Valencia. Oli McBurnie set up an exciting finish by pulling one back seven minutes from time, but Valencia held on.

In Serie A, Napoli remain three points clear of defending champions Inter with three games left after both claimed narrow victories.

Giacomo Raspadori scored the only goal for Napoli midway through the first half as they saw off Lecce 1-0, while Kristjan Asllani’s ninth-minute penalty was enough for Inter to defeat Verona by the same scoreline.

Simone Inzaghi’s side returned to winning ways in Serie A after back-to-back losses ahead of their huge Champions League tie on Tuesday.

Parma remain in danger after a 1-0 home defeat against Como, while Udinese were 2-1 winners at Cagliari.

Having not lost in Ligue 1 until last weekend, champions Paris St Germain suffered a second straight league defeat, going down 2-1 against Strasbourg.

Luis Enrique made 10 changes to the side that beat Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final in midweek, and a Lucas Hernandez own goal and one from Felix Lemarechal put Champions League-chasing Strasbourg two up at the break.

Bradley Barcola pulled one back moments after the resumption, but PSG’s focus is on completing victory against the Gunners.

Monaco moved into second place with a 3-1 victory over St Etienne, while Toulouse defeated Rennes 2-1.