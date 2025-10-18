Harry Kane scores 400th club goal as Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Kane scored the 400th goal of his club career as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Der Klassiker.

The England captain struck for the 22nd time in 14 appearances for club and country this season with a 22nd-minute header, but Michael Olise’s 78th-minute contribution ultimately proved decisive after Julian Brandt reduced the deficit with six minutes remaining.

Alejandro Grimaldo’s double and goals from Christian Kofane and Martin Terrier saw Bayer Leverkusen end up on the right end of a seven-goal thriller at Mainz.

The visitors led 2-0 and 4-2 at the Mewa Arena with Lee Jae-sung, Nadiem Amiri and Armindo Sieb at the death finding the back of the net to keep the hosts in it.

Tiago Tomas, Maximilian Mittelstadt and Angelo Stiller were on target as Stuttgart won 3-0 at Werder Bremen, while Christoph Baumgartner scored both goals in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 home win over Hamburg.

Elsewhere, Heidenheim and Werder Bremen drew 2-2 and it finished 1-1 between Koln and Augsburg.

Substitute Ronald Araujo spared Barcelona’s blushes with a stoppage-time winner as they finally saw off Girona to climb to the top of the LaLiga table.

Araujo struck in the third minute of added time to clinch a 2-1 victory at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys after Axel Witsel had cancelled out Pedri’s opener with a stunning overhead kick.

Atletico Madrid edged their way into the top four after substitute Thiago Almada 69th-minute strike sealed a 1-0 win over Osasuna.

Antony scored in stoppage time as Real Betis fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Villarreal.

The former Manchester United midfielder struck in the fourth minute of added time after starting the comeback with his 66th-minute strike after goals from Tajon Buchanan and Alberto Moleiro had put the hosts in the driving seat.

Substitute Mateo Joseph scored twice as Real Mallorca won 3-1 at Sevilla, who took the lead through Ruben Vargas before Vedat Muriqi equalised and set the stage for his team-mate.

Ange-Yoan Bonny sent Inter Milan to the top of Serie A with the only goal in a 1-0 win at Roma.

Bonny added the finishing touch to Nicolo Barella’s sixth-minute through-ball to claim the points at the Stadio Olimpico.

Injury-hit champions Napoli lost 1-0 at Torino after a dramatic finish at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Giovanni Simeone had given the hosts a first-half lead, but they had to weather a storm after the break during which Noa Lang thought had had levelled in stoppage time after Matteo Politano’s shot had come back off a post, only for his effort to be ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Elsewhere, Sassuolo’s trip to Lecce and lowly Pisa’s home clash with Hellas Verona both finished goalless.

Mason Greenwood scored four times as Marseille routed 10-man Le Havre 6-2 to go top of Ligue 1.

The visitors led through Yassine Kechta’s 24th-minute goal, but then had Gautier Lloris sent off for deliberate handball, Greenwood levelling from the spot before scoring three times in nine second-half minutes before Robinio Vaz and Amir Murillo struck either side of Abdoulaye Toure’s effort.

Lyon’s hopes of going top had earlier been dashed when they went down 3-2 at Nice.

Pavel Sulc scored twice for the visitors, but goals from Melvin Bard, Sofiane Diop and Hicham Boudaoui ensured it was the hosts who emerged victorious.

Sidiki Cherif snatched a 1-1 draw for Angers against Monaco with a late equaliser after fellow substitute Folarin Balogun had given the visitors a 72nd-minute lead.