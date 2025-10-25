Bayern Munich continue their 100 per cent start to the Bundesliga season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bayern Munich continued their 100 per cent start to the Bundesliga season with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Borussia Monchengladbach.

Vincent Kompany’s side were made to work for their eighth successive league victory, but eventually made the breakthrough with three goals in the space of 17 minutes during the second half.

Monchengladbach had been reduced to 10 men after only 19 minutes when Jens Castrop was sent off following a VAR review of his late challenge on Luis Diaz.

Joshua Kimmich broke the deadlock just after the hour and Raphael Guerreiro swiftly doubled the lead before 17-year-old Lennart Karl scored his first goal in the Bundesliga to wrap up another impressive win – and leave Monchengladbach stuck to the bottom of the table.

RB Leipzig remain five points behind Bayern after they romped to a 6-0 win at Augsburg, where Yan Diomande, Romulo and Antonio Nusa were all on target inside a blistering opening 22-minute spell from the visitors.

Borussia Dortmund – beaten by Bayern in last week’s Der Klassiker – left it late as a stoppage-time goal from substitute Maximilian Beier snatched a 1-0 win over Cologne at Signal Iduna Park.

Jonathan Burkardt scored twice to give Eintracht Frankfurt a 2-0 win over St Pauli, while Wolfsburg closed out a 1-0 victory at Hamburg to end their four-game losing run and Hoffenheim beat struggling Heidenheim 3-1.

Napoli returned to the top of Serie A after a 3-1 statement win against title rivals Inter Milan.

Antonio Conte’s side – who were thrashed 6-2 in midweek by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League after losing 1-0 at Torino last weekend – took control after Kevin De Bruyne’s first-half penalty and Scott McTominay’s fine strike.

Hakan Calhanoglu’s spot-kick then reduced the deficit, but another well-taken goal by Frank Anguissa saw Napoli move a point ahead of AC Milan.

Former England striker Jamie Vardy scored his first goal for Cremonese in a 1-1 draw against Atalanta.

A late goal from Adam Buksa helped Udinese secure a 3-2 win over strugglers Lecce, while it finished goalless between Parma and Como.

Villarreal kept up the pace at the top of LaLiga with a 2-0 win at derby rivals Valencia.

Gerard Moreno’s first-half penalty and Santi Comesana’s close-range strike ahead of the hour wrapped up a sixth league victory which leaves Villarreal third – two points behind Barcelona ahead of El Clasico.

Bottom side Girona picked up a crucial point from a dramatic 3-3 draw against fellow strugglers Real Oviedo after David Carmo’s strike in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Borja Mayoral’s second-half goal gave Getafe a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao while Espanyol beat Elche 1-0.

Paris St Germain returned to the top of Ligue 1 after a 3-0 win at Brest and Marseille were later beaten at Lens.

Achraf Hakimi had struck twice in the first half, with Romain Del Castillo missing a penalty for the home side after the break before substitute Desire Doue added a third in stoppage time.

Marseille were looking to put themselves clear again and took a 17th-minute lead through Mason Greenwood.

Odsonne Edouard, though, soon equalised from a penalty and an own goal from Benjamin Pavard gave Lens victory, which sees them move into second.

Mohammed Salisu’s early goal secured Monaco a 1-0 win over Toulouse, which was a first victory under new boss Sebastien Pocognoli.