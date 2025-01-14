Bayer Leverkusen close on Bayern Munich while French giants suffer cup woe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alex Grimaldo’s free-kick proved the difference as champions Bayer Leverkusen kept up the pressure on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich with a 1-0 win over Mainz on Tuesday.

The Spaniard struck direct from a set-piece early in the second half at the BayArena as Xabi Alonso’s side moved within a point of Bayern at the top.

It was a dismal day for Borussia Dortmund as they were beaten 4-2 at struggling Holstein Kiel.

Kiel raced ahead with first-half goals from Shuto Machino, Phil Harres and Alexander Bernhardsson but were made to sweat as Dortmund responded after the break through Giovanni Reyna and Jamie Gittens.

The sending-off of Lewis Holtby four minutes from time gave under-pressure Nuri Sahin’s side further hope but Jann-Fiete Arp settled the contest in stoppage time.

Manchester City target Omar Marmoush was on target as third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to beat Freiburg 4-1.

Robin Koch, Hugo Ekitike and Nnamdi Collins also scored as Frankfurt replied to Ritsu Doan’s opener in style.

Wolfsburg were even more emphatic winners as they thrashed Borussia Monchengladbach 5-1.

In Italy, Juventus played out yet another draw as their Serie A trip to third-placed Atalanta ended 1-1.

Pierre Kalulu put Juve ahead early in the second half in Bergamo but Mateo Retegui levelled 12 minutes from time.

Juve remain unbeaten this season but the draw was their 13th in 20 games and leaves them 13 points behind leaders Napoli.

AC Milan survived a scare to win 2-1 at Como. Assane Diao gave Como a surprise lead after an hour but Milan hit back through Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao.

Marseille and Monaco, second and third in Ligue 1 respectively, were both dumped out of the French Cup at the last-32 stage on penalties.

Luis Henrique had scored a stoppage-time equaliser to pull Marseille’s clash with Lille back to 1-1 but he then missed as they went down 4-3 on spot-kicks. Monaco were held 1-1 by Reims and then lost 3-1 on penalties.