Orlando Pride speak out after Barbra Banda abused over gender controversy

Orlando Pride have defended Barbra Banda after the Zambian forward was abused on social media for winning the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award.

Banda was surprised with the award during a team meeting as her teammates cheered and applauded. “To the young girl in Africa dreaming big,” she later tweeted, “keep that dream and work hard, am telling you it does come true.”

But the prolific goalscorer was on the receiving end of abuse with hundreds of comments accusing her of being “a man” and “cheating” other female athletes out of the prize.

The accusations stemmed from her withdrawal from Zambia’s squad ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco in 2022. It is understood the Zambian football federation had concerns that Banda would fail a gender verification test – although she never underwent one – based on her high levels of testosterone, and pulled her out of the tournament when she opted against taking hormone suppressants.

Banda has since continued her career, performing in the Women’s World Cup in 2023 and shining in the US with Orlando. She has never been banned from any competition.

open image in gallery Banda has become one of the world’s leading players ( AP )

Orlando Pride said in a statement: “We are incredibly proud that Barbra has been voted as the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year, one of many outstanding achievements she has accomplished during this historic 2024 season.

“This accolade – one chosen exclusively by soccer fans from around the globe – is a testament to the impact she has had on the women’s game, both on the field and off.”

The club added: “Barbra is an incredible role model and advocate for soccer in Africa, and we have seen firsthand the influence that her achievements and philanthropy have had on young girls in Zambia, as well as the instant impact she has made on Orlando’s soccer community.”

The BBC was also criticised for naming Banda as its award winner, despite the prize being decided by public vote.

The author JK Rowling tweeted: “Presumably the BBC decided this was more time efficient than going door to door to spit directly in women’s faces.”

The BBC said in a statement: “As well as playing in the past two Olympic Games and the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, Barbra Banda plays for the Zambian national women’s team and in the USA for Orlando Pride making her fully eligible for the award which celebrates talent in women’s football.

“The five-player shortlist was decided by an expert panel made up of current and former professionals, coaches and journalists based on performances in the last twelve months, with the winner voted for by the public.”