Sarina Wiegman ‘disappointed’ as Lionesses again unable to attend Ballon d’Or

England manager Sarina Wiegman said it’s “really disappointing” that the Ballon d’Or is again clashing with the women’s international break, meaning nominated Lionesses players will not be able to attend the Paris ceremony tonight.

Lucy Bronze, Lauren James and Lauren Hemp have made the 30-player shortlist for the Ballon d’Or Feminin, while Wiegman herself has been nominated for women’s coach of the year. Although James is injured, the Lionesses will be preparing for Tuesday night’s friendly against South Africa in Coventry while the Ballon d’Or ceremony takes place and neither Bronze or Hemp will be able to join the star-studded evening.

It will be similar for several other leading nations across Europe and Aitana Bonmati, the favourite to retain the Ballon d’Or Feminin, will be required to play for Spain in Italy on Tuesday evening.

England faced an identical situation last year when the Ballon d’Or clashed with England’s game against Belgium in the Women’s Nations League, which meant Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Millie Bright and Mary Earps could not attend.

“It’s really disappointing because it is a moment to celebrate women’s football so you want to be there,” Wiegman said on the eve of the South Africa game. “But we have a job to do so we have to be here, it would be helpful if we were there.”

Meanwhile, Wiegman confirmed that she will make changes for the South Africa match after Friday’s 4-3 defeat to Germany at Wembley.

The Dutch coach admitted her team were “exposed” defensively as Germany scored three times inside the opening half hour.

The Lionesses are building towards next summer’s European Championship defence in Switzerland and will face a different challenge against a South Africa side who progressed to the last-16 of last year’s Women’s World Cup.

“You will see different faces tomorrow,” Wiegman said. “You want more information but I am not going to tell you. We want to try out things, we want to see connections.”