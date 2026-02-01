Aston Villa title push falters after VAR controversy in home defeat to Brentford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa were controversially denied a goal by VAR as their Premier League title hopes suffered a major blow in a 1-0 home defeat to 10-man Brentford.

Tammy Abraham’s second-half strike was chalked off after VAR Paul Tierney ruled the ball had gone out of play 19 seconds earlier, when Villa had it near their own corner flag.

The official made the decision after a check which took over three minutes, with Brentford going on to see out the victory despite playing for over 45 minutes with 10 men.

Dango Ouattara scored the decisive goal in first-half stoppage time, just minutes after Kevin Schade had been sent off for kicking out at Matty Cash.

The Bees produced a fine defensive performance after the break and condemned Villa to a second successive home league defeat, which probably ends any realistic hopes of challenging for the title.

It marked another big win in an impressive season for Keith Andrews’ side, who are firmly in the race for European football next term.

Villa handed a second debut to Abraham, seven years after his loan spell from Chelsea, and his first appearance in English football since May 2021.

It was almost the perfect homecoming for the former Chelsea and Roma striker as he was put through on goal in the 15th minute by Morgan Rogers’ pass, but his punted finish was straight at Bees goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The hosts continued to threaten as Ian Maatsen hit a cushioned drive just over before Ezri Konsa missed a great chance in the 32nd minute, getting his finish all wrong from close range after Douglas Luiz’s free-kick found him in acres of space.

Brentford’s task appeared to get much harder three minutes before the break when Scahde was sent off for foolishly kicking out at Cash after the pair got tangled.

But four minutes later the Bees stunned Villa by taking the lead.

Kristoffer Ajer’s long ball sent Ouattara clear down the right. His initial cross was blocked by Pau Torres, but it went straight back to him and he lashed into the top corner from a tight angle.

Abraham thought he had got his goal four minutes after the restart as he converted from the rebound after Jadon Sancho’s effort had been parried by Kelleher.

But after a forensic VAR analysis, it was disallowed after Leon Bailey was adjudged to have taken the ball out of play way back in his own half.

Villa felt a raging sense of injustice and camped in the Brentford half looking for a way through.

Cash fired an attempt straight at Kelleher, who also got down well to deny Rogers, while Luiz headed over.

Their golden chance to level came in the 90th minute as Bailey cut inside and looked set to score but blazed over.

Brentford held on for 10 minutes of stoppage time to secure a memorable victory.