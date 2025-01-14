Aston Villa sign Netherlands forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund
The 25-year-old had a spell at Arsenal as a youth player.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Aston Villa have completed their move for Borussia Dortmund’s Netherlands international Donyell Malen.
The 25-year-old frontman, who had 18 months of his contract remaining at Dortmund, has joined for an undisclosed fee, reported to be in the region of £21million, although Villa have not released details of the length of his deal.
A statement on the club’s official website read: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Dutch international Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund.
“The 25-year-old forward, who has over 100 career club goals, joins from the German giants for an undisclosed fee.
“Malen helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final last season and netted 13 Bundesliga goals.
“With nine goals in 41 international appearances, Malen is a key player for the Netherlands and represented his country at UEFA Euro 2024.
“He came through the ranks at PSV Eindhoven and scored 40 goals in 80 appearances before signing for Dortmund.
“Welcome, Donyell!”
Malen joined Arsenal’s Academy from Ajax in 2015, but headed home to PSV in 2017 without making a senior appearance for the Gunners.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments