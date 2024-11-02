Unai Emery knows raising standards at Aston Villa brings pressure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is relishing the pressure which comes with his side challenging at the top of the game.

Emery has revolutionised Villa’s fortunes since taking over in 2022, taking them from a relegation fight to the Champions League.

They have won their opening three games in European’s premier competition and sit in the top four of the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s visit to Tottenham.

The stakes are high as they battle with the likes of Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle but Emery is not shrinking.

“I am feeling us increase our standards like something being demanding and something we want,” he said.

“We are trying as well to get these demands being comfortable, feeling in a good position when we are keeping this level in the table through the Premier League or the Champions League.

“It is really fantastic to try and feel it in our demands, which are increasing.

“I never feel it negatively, like pressure, damaging us. We want to feel something like it is comfortable, really happy and keeping the same level in our demands, more and more trying to get even better.”

Morgan Rogers has been one of the stars of Villa’s rise following his January move from Middlesbrough and Emery confirmed the club are in talks to extend his contract.

The 22-year-old has scored twice and got four assists in 12 games so far this season.