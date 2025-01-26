Aston Villa falter again after Champions League match with draw against West Ham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa endured another Champions League hangover after they drew 1-1 with West Ham.

Jacob Ramsey’s early opener at Villa Park was cancelled out by Emerson Palmieri’s second-half header to leave Villa without a Premier League win after each of their last six European games.

This was a big chance missed to close the gap on the top four while more worrying was the sight of Tyrone Mings leaving the pitch in tears after suffering a first-half knee injury.

It was just his 10th appearance back after missing 445 days with an ACL but he did emerge after the break to watch from the dugout, donning a smile and giving the crowd a thumbs up.

Villa had chances to kill the game in an early blitz of chances but Mings’ withdrawal changed the dynamic and in the end West Ham may consider themselves unlucky not to earn a first away win under Graham Potter.

The hosts, who travelled to Monaco in midweek, made an electric start and surged into an eighth-minute lead.

It was all too easy for Ramsey, who played a one-two with Ollie Watkins and ran past Vladimir Coufal as if he was not there before stroking into the far post.

Watkins’ assist meant he became the fastest player to 100 Premier League goal involvements since Kevin De Bruyne in 2020, with 69 goals and 31 assists in 169 appearances.

Villa had the ball in the back of the net again soon after when Morgan Rogers tapped home from close range but it was ruled out for offside.

Leon Bailey then shot straight at Alphonse Areola as the hosts smelt blood and Youri Tielemans dragged a shot wide.

It should have been two in the 35th minute as Tielemans sent an inviting free-kick in for Watkins but his glancing header went just the wrong side of the post.

Mings was then forced to leave the pitch, having tried to carry on after suffering a knee injury.

He was inconsolable as he trudged off in the 38th minute, perhaps knowing he could be set for a lengthy return to the treatment room.

A disrupted end to the first half saw Lucas Digne survive a VAR check for violent conduct after Lucas Paqueta theatrically fell to the floor after minimal contact.

West Ham made a spirited start to the second half as Paqueta skewed an effort wide on the turn before a big chance came on the hour.

Emiliano Martinez spilled Mohammed Kudus’ cross after colliding with team-mate Matty Cash and Carlos Soler’s shot from an angle was heading in until Ezri Konsa made a goalline block.

They made their breakthrough 10 minutes later as Edson Alvarez picked out Emerson in space at the far post and he powered a header past Martinez.

Villa were all over the place and Tomas Soucek headed a good chance over while Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s fizzed cross evaded everybody.

Danny Ings was inches away from winning it against his former club as he whistled a shot inches wide in the 82nd minute while Paqueta had a goal disallowed at the death for offside.