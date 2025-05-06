Aston Villa ‘not happy’ as Tottenham fixture moved

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa bosses insist they are "not happy" about their Premier League match against Tottenham being brought forward two days to assist the Londoners' preparations for a potential Europa League final appearance.

Spurs' request to bring the match forward from its original date of May 18 to May 16 has been granted by the Premier League, with Ange Postecoglou's side in a strong position to reach the continental final on May 21.

Villa's director of football operations Damian Vidagany said his club had reluctantly accepted the change, and hoped the "clear prejudice" against Villa in this decision would be remembered should they need assistance with fixture scheduling due to European football next season.

"Fixture changed and honestly, not happy," he wrote on X.

"But it could be even worst (sic). We really pushed - everyone in the club at different levels - with solid and fair grounds to protect our fans ( our main task and duty) and keep the Spurs match on Sunday. Nothing against Spurs."

Vidagany said that considering the alternatives were to bring the game forward even earlier to Wednesday or Thursday, playing on Friday was the least "damaging" they could get.

Efforts to bring the match forward to Saturday, May 17 were thwarted because of the clash with the FA Cup final, Vidagany said.

"Hopefully in the future all of them (the Premier League and the Football Association) would remind the clear prejudice in this case to Villa fans and will be consistent and equally supportive if we need changes to help us in Europe (if hopefully we are there)," Vidagany added.

"We didn't feel this support last season or this one. European football is not only demanding for English clubs on the verge of the finals."

Earlier this season, Villa had a rearranged Premier League fixture against Liverpool moved into a midweek slot that they thought would be free after avoiding a play-off round in the Champions League.

Villa's director of football Monchi echoed Vidagany's sentiments, adding on his own X account: "The change of the fixture of Tottenham is not what we wanted. We were not entitled to keep it and we got the least damaging alternative.

"Our fans didn't deserve but we tried hard to keep the match to protect the most important for us: YOU and OUR TEAM. We need you on Friday. Always Up the Villa!!!"

Tottenham lead their Europa League semi-final against Bodo/Glimt 3-1 on aggregate heading into Thursday night's second leg.

If they progress they could well find themselves up against Manchester United in the final, with the Red Devils 3-0 up in their tie against Athletic Bilbao ahead of the home leg.

Leaving Spurs' match where it was would have given United a major advantage in terms of rest, with their league game against Chelsea already scheduled for May 16.

The kick-off time for that fixture has now been changed from 8pm to 8.15pm, with Villa v Tottenham starting at 7.30pm.

Both the Villa v Tottenham match and Chelsea v Manchester United will be live on Sky Sports.