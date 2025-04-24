Aston Villa reveal plans to increase Villa Park capacity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa have announced plans to increase the capacity of Villa Park to over 50,000 within the next two years.

The Premier League club will redevelop the North Stand to over 12,000 seats, along with ongoing upgrade across Villa Park’s other three stands ahead of the hosting games at Euro 2028.

Villa are confident that the redevelopment of the stadium, which currently holds 42,918, will not affect the fan experience during the season while construction is ongoing.

Original expansion plans for Villa’s North Stand were announced in 2022, with the caveat that improvements to the local transport network were needed for redevelopment to be feasible.

The club's executive chairman Nassef Sawiris said: "This project will mark an important milestone in the club's journey to becoming a world-class sports and entertainment venue.

"A bigger, better North Stand will not only allow many more fans to see their team in person, improving matchday experience, but will also dramatically improve the club's ability to invest and compete in the long term."

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, is confident that the local council is making suitable improvements to local transport infrastructure that will allow the Villa Park expansion to continue as planned.

“We have been working closely with the club, Network Rail and other partners to ensure the necessary improvements at Witton Station will be made in time for the Euros in 2028,” he said.