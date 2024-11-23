Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ollie Watkins and Ross Barkley helped Aston Villa twice come from behind and earn a 2-2 draw with Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace.

A share of the spoils stopped the rot for Villa, who came into the match off the back of four straight defeats in all competitions, but it was hardly the ideal preparation for Wednesday’s European encounter with Juventus.

The four-game losing streak was the worst Unai Emery has had to endure during his 1,026 matches as a manager and things threatened to get worse when Ismaila Sarr stunned Villa Park with an early opener.

Watkins got the hosts back on level terms and they missed a glorious chance to take the lead as Dean Henderson stopped Youri Tielemans’ spot-kick before Justin Devenny dealt Villa with a sucker punch down the other end with his first professional goal 57 seconds later.

It was the same old story for Palace, who held leads at Everton and Wolves earlier this season, as they were unable to cross the finishing line with Barkley’s equaliser leaving them winless on the road this term.

Emery’s injury-hit side were forced into four changes as Lamare Bogarde, John McGinn, Barkley and Ian Maatsen came back into the team while Eberechi Eze was still missing for the visitors.

Palace got the early goal they craved when Jean-Philippe Mateta played a perfectly timed through ball for the running Sarr who expertly dispatched past Emiliano Martinez inside four minutes with his first goal for the club.

Villa reacted well but were lucky not to find themselves 2-0 behind as Sarr presented himself with another chance which he blasted straight at Martinez.

The home side almost found an equaliser with their first effort on target, but Henderson produced a fine save to keep out Watkins’ powerful strike.

Watkins was not to be denied at his second time of asking though.

Pau Torres fed McGinn who was able to turn and roll into Watkins and the striker rounded Henderson and slotted into an empty net.

Villa began to sense blood – Palace were sitting deeper and Leon Bailey skipped into the area before he rattled the upright.

The hosts had the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot after a VAR check showed Will Hughes stepped on Bailey’s heel but Henderson dived right to heroically stop Tielemans from 12 yards.

Villa were punished less than a minute later after being caught on the transition again.

Following the missed penalty, Cheick Doucoure found Sarr in acres of space and he was able to cut across to Devenny who was waiting at the back post to seal a perfect counter-attack.

Villa wanted another penalty with 20 minutes to go as Maxence Lacroix appeared to get the wrong side of Watkins but referee Tim Robinson waved away appeals.

The home crowd erupted in the 77th minute.

Tielemans was at fault for the missed penalty but he made amends as his corner picked out the rising Barkley to nod home the leveller.

Palace almost regained the lead for a third time but Jeffrey Schlupp’s first-time rocket was magnificently tipped onto the post by Martinez.