Monday’s briefing: Aston Villa file complaint as Champions League places decided

Aston Villa made an official complaint to the Premier League after a controversial defeat at Manchester United saw them miss out on a Champions League place on Sunday.

They finished the season in sixth place as Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle secured places in the top five as Nottingham Forest also fell short.

Charlton won promotion through the League One play-offs while Gary Lineker hosted his final Match of the Day.

Villa fury

Villa finished below fifth-placed Newcastle on goal difference after a dramatic 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

The game hinged not on the first-half sending off of Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, but a disallowed goal after 73 minutes when Morgan Rogers was controversially deemed by referee Thomas Bramall to have kicked the ball out of goalkeeper Altay Bayindir’s hands.

Because the whistle was blown before the ball crossed the line, VAR could not intervene. Villa later filed an official complaint about the selection of the “inexperienced” Bramall for the game.

United won with goals from Amad Diallo and Christian Eriksen.

Champions League places finalised

Villa’s anguish was good news for Newcastle, who held onto a top-five spot despite losing 1-0 to Everton.

Manchester City secured third place by winning 2-0 at Fulham and Chelsea held off the challenge of seventh-placed Forest to claim fourth with a 1-0 victory at the City Ground.

With Villa heading to the Europa League, Forest were left with a Europa Conference League place.

Liverpool receive trophy

Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah scored his 29th Premier League goal of the season as Liverpool came from behind to wrap up their glorious campaign with a 1-1 draw against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at Anfield.

It may not have been the victory the fans wanted but it could not dampen the party as captain Virgil Van Dijk lifted the trophy at a raucous stadium, something that did not occur after their 2020 success because of Covid restrictions.

Emotional end for Alexander-Arnold

It was clearly an emotional occasion for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who made his final Liverpool appearance as a second-half substitute. The right-back was booed by some fans on his last home outing but was welcomed warmly this time.

“I wanted to play for the club one more time,” the 26-year-old said. “To get the reception I got means more than anything.”

Lineker signs off with joke

Gary Lineker opened his final edition of Match of the Day with a joke at his own expense.

Lineker is leaving the BBC early after controversy over a post on social media.

And he began Sunday’s show by saying: “It wasn’t meant to end this way… but with the title race over and the relegation places confirmed, the Champions League was all we had left to talk about about.”

Charlton promoted

Macaulay Gillesphey’s first-half free-kick secured promotion to the Championship for Charlton as they beat Leyton Orient 1-0 in the League One play-off final.

What’s on today?

The partying continues for Liverpool and Crystal Palace as they hold open-top bus parades to celebrate their Premier League and FA Cup triumphs respectively.

On the field, the English Football League season concludes with the League Two play-off final between AFC Wimbledon and Walsall at Wembley.

North of the border, Ross County and Livingston battle for a place in the Scottish Premiership in the second leg of their play-off final. The aggregate score is 1-1.