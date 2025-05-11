Unai Emery confident Aston Villa can push for Champions League football again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Head coach Unai Emery believes Aston Villa are primed to push for a Champions League return but insists it will not be a disappointment if his side fall short.

Villa, who reached the quarter-finals of club football’s premier continental competition this term, guaranteed European qualification for a third successive season with Saturday evening’s 1-0 win at Bournemouth.

Whether the club are in the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League next season will be decided following Premier League clashes with Tottenham and Manchester United.

Victory at the Vitality Stadium – secured by Ollie Watkins’ first-half goal – ensured Villa will finish in the top seven, but they must end fifth or above to achieve their ultimate objective.

“To play in Europe is very fantastic and is very difficult through the Premier League,” said Emery.

“We have points to play (for) and we are going to push other teams, but it (Champions League) is not in our hands.

“But, of course, if we are winning, we will have more chance.

“We are not going to be disappointed in the case we are not getting Champions League because it’s not fair for me, it’s not fair for the players, not fair for the supporters, not fair for Aston Villa to be disappointed.

“Playing in Europe is very fantastic.”

Upcoming opponents Spurs and United, who are both languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League, currently have attention focused elsewhere.

The top-flight rivals will battle for silverware – with Champions League qualification also on the line – between their respective fixtures against Villa in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 21.

“We got Europe and I appreciate a lot to play in Europe and I like to compete in Europe,” continued Emery.

“How we can develop, playing Premier League, playing Europe, playing in other competitions is really fantastic.

“The two years we are here, playing in Europe – the Conference League and Champions League – is a really special moment with our supporters.

“We were so, so motivated, excited and enjoying the process.

“To play again next year is more work and more demand but the club and the owners and everybody around us, I think they are understanding how we can progress, how we can get our process increasing our demand and getting our objective and fight to be consistent in it. This is the challenge I have.”

Bournemouth captain Adam Smith insisted his side’s campaign is not over after his 400th appearance for the club ended in defeat.

The 10th-placed Cherries, who sit two points behind Brentford and Brighton, retain fading hopes of reaching Europe ahead of a trip to Manchester City and a season finale at home to relegated Leicester.

“The dressing room was a disappointed place, but the season isn’t over,” right-back Smith told Bournemouth’s official website.

“There are still two games to go, obviously (a top-eight finish) it’s out of our hands, but we’ll give our all in the next two games and see what can happen.

“We’ve still got the hope there; hopefully if the results go for us and we get six points you never know where it takes us.”