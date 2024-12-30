Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Aston Villa ended a hugely successful 2024 with a disappointing 2-2 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion as they failed to close the gap on the Premier League’s top four.

Villa started the year by reaching a Europa Conference League semi-final and qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

But their ambitions of finishing in the top four again look to be hamstrung by inconsistency which has produced results like this.

Ollie Watkins looked to be Villa’s hero as he celebrated his birthday in style with a goal and an assist to put his side 2-1 up after Simon Adingra’s early opener for Brighton.

But Unai Emery’s men could not see it out and succumbed to an 81st-minute leveller by Tariq Lamptey.

The draw sees both sides on the periphery of the European places, with Brighton’s winless run continuing to seven games.

The Seagulls took a 12th-minute lead with a real route one goal.

Ezri Konsa failed to deal with Lewis Dunk’s long ball over the top and it fell to Adingra, who composed himself and fired into the bottom corner.

open image in gallery Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring Villa’s opener (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

Villa were not at the races and could have been 2-0 down before the half-hour as Emiliano Martinez was forced into a full-stretch save to keep out Julio Enciso’s shot before Jan Paul van Hecke put a free header wide from the resulting corner.

The hosts finally came to life and levelled after a crazy period which saw two VAR checks for penalties.

The first came after Morgan Rogers appeared to be chopped down by Van Hecke, but VAR Stuart Attwell did not think there was enough evidence to overrule referee Craig Dawson’s on-field decision.

From the resulting corner there was more drama as Rogers was kicked by Joao Pedro after Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen flapped.

Dawson again did not award a spot-kick but eventually did so after a lengthy period of time viewing the pitchside monitor.

Birthday boy Watkins was the man to step up and treated himself to an eighth goal of the season.

That swung the momentum in Villa’s favour and they probed for a second, with Youri Tielemans flashing an effort wide and Watkins heading a good chance over from a corner.

They needed just 72 seconds of the restart to go in front as Rogers bagged his sixth of the campaign.

Watkins turned provider as his lofted pass from a recycled corner played in his England team-mate, who fired into the bottom corner.

Villa could smell blood and pushed for a third with Watkins heading straight at Verbruggen from Lucas Digne’s cross.

open image in gallery Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after conceding their second goal (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

They almost shot themselves in the foot midway through the second half when Boubacar Kamara was dispossessed in a dangerous area and Pedro was played through, but the Brazilian striker fired over.

But Villa were stung in the 81st minute as Brighton equalised out of nowhere.

The visitors broke up a Villa attack and Lamptey carried the ball forward before continuing to get on the end of Kaoru Mitoma’s pass to fire home in emphatic style.

Watkins had two opportunities to win the game and make it an even sweeter day, the second of which saw him lash over with the last kick.