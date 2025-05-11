Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has questioned why Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings was not sent off for what he felt was a “very violent” elbow on Alex Scott.

The young midfielder went down in the sixth minute at the Vitality Stadium after being caught by an arm from Mings, and was eventually forced off at half time as the hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat.

Scott underwent lengthy treatment after the incident and went down again later having clashed with Amadou Onana. Mings was not shown a caution for his challenge.

Aston Villa had Jacob Ramsey dismissed late on for a second bookable offence, one that home manager Iraola did not feel merited a card.

But the Bournemouth boss was incensed that the officials did not sanction Mings, believing that he should have been shown red.

"The second yellow that Ramsey received is not a second yellow," Iraola told BBC Sport. "Tyrone Mings knows what he is doing, he knew where Alex was. It was very violent.

"The value of a red card in the sixth minute or the 80th minute is very different. He sees Alex coming and for me it is very dangerous.

"I hope he can finish the season but I really don't know. He was almost knocked out. After the elbow we didn't know if he could continue. He wanted to continue but he was not 100%. It [was] a very violent elbow."

Defeat leaves Bournemouth in 10th having slipped off the pace in the chase for European places.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have climbed to sixth in the Premier League table as they continue their good recent form, though Nottingham Forest could go ahead of them with victory against Leicester on Sunday.