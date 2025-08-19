Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal is determined to create history and guide the club back into the Football League.

Singh Johal has become the first Sikh boss at a professional British club after the Shrimps confirmed his appointment on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old takes over after the dismissal of Derek Adams, who was sacked on Monday, just a day after new owners Punjab Warriors completed the takeover to prevent the club from extinction.

Singh Johal has impressive experience in his young career to date, working as a first-team coach under Kolo Toure at Wigan and also alongside Cesc Fabregas at Como, but he has a hefty in-tray, starting with building a squad as he currently only has five players under contract.

Morecambe, who were relegated from Sky Bet League Two last season, have had their first two National League games postponed after being suspended for failing to comply with the league’s rules.

Singh Johal is due to be in the dugout as Morecambe are scheduled to open their campaign against Altrincham, though that game could also be in doubt given the club’s current lack of players.

Despite the uncertainty of the immediate future, the new boss is looking to the long term.

“The immediate priority right now is going to be to identify the players that we need in this building to ensure Morecambe Football Club can perform well in the National League,” he said in an interview with the club’s official website.

“I think the short-term plan this year is to make sure that we retain our place in the National League by playing exciting, energetic football and working hard. I think that is a short-term aim.

“The long-term aim is to build the processes, the infrastructure. There’s a clear commitment from the owners about the direction they want the club to go in.

“OK, now it’s about building, and it’s about growing and making sure that in three, four, five years’ time, this is a completely energised and galvanised more football club that thrives in the EFL.”

open image in gallery Morecambe were saved from extinction following the takeover by Punjab Warriors (Richard Sellers/PA)

At 30, Singh Johal, who never played professional football and worked his way up the coaching ranks with a 10-year stint at Leicester, is one of the youngest coaches to earn the UEFA Pro Licence.

On becoming a first-team manager for the first time, he added: “It’s what I’ve wanted to do. It’s been my dream since I was 14 or 15 years old.

“It’s every single day that’s been the target I’ve worked towards. But for me, now there’s a new target, and the target is to make sure Morecambe is successful as a club.

“Make sure this year we don’t just survive in the National League, we thrive.”