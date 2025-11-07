Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes former captain Granit Xhaka will become a “great coach” one day.

Although the Spaniard acknowledged that the midfielder is a long way off hanging up his boots, having played every minute for newly-promoted Sunderland since he joined in July after a two-year spell at Bayer Leverkusen.

Arteta reluctantly allowed Xhaka to leave after seven seasons at the north London club in 2023, but spoke fondly of him before the trip to Stadium of Light on Saturday and tipped him for a future in management after he started his coaching badges at Emirates Stadium.

“I think Ethan (Nwaneri) was one of them (that he coached),” Arteta explained.

“I loved it because that means that, well, I’m sure if he wants it, one day he’s going to be a great coach.

“And many others that they have started their licences while we are here, because they feel inspired, they love it and they see an opportunity as well to improve their lives after they retire.

“It would be up to him to decide. That’s not for me, but I think a very good one (manager).

“(But) let him play first. He’s playing every minute of every game, so I think he still has a long career ahead of him.”

Gunners boss Arteta has seen several of the players to work with him begin their coaching badges, with Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny going down that route like Xhaka.

Granit Xhaka has starred for Sunderland this season ( Owen Humphreys/PA )

Former assistant Carlos Cuesta left this summer to take over at Parma and Jack Wilshere recently started his senior managerial career with Luton, which led to Arteta acknowleding it is part of a manager’s legacy to help foster a new generation of coaches.

Arteta added: “I’m not that old! But it’s great. At the end, everybody has a pathway, everybody needs an opportunity.

“I got one and the players and the people around you obviously need to have that. And everybody wants to develop and try things in life, and when they feel that’s the right thing to do, you have to let them fly and wish them the best.

“Listen, if they enjoy and they love what they do, yes, and if it’s for the right reason, 100 per cent yes. And if we have helped them or contributed to improve their lives or to give them a different perspective or inspiring something, I think that’s a good legacy to leave.”

After being guarded on whether Arsenal could have any of Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz back at Sunderland, Arteta was more forthcoming on a potential fixture headache in December.

It was announced on Monday by the EFL that the Gunners’ Carabao Cup quarter-final tie with Crystal Palace would take place on Tuesday, December 23 – two days after a trip to Everton.

Palace are in Conference League action the week before when the other three cup ties will take place, but Arteta is hopeful the clash at Everton can be moved forward.

Asked how he will handle the 48 hours between matches, Arteta said: “Hopefully not.

“I’m super optimistic that this will not be the case, so we have very positive talks with the clubs, to the Premier League and hopefully we can find a way to help as much as possible.”