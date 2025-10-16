Beth Mead and Alessia Russo guide Arsenal to first win of Champions League campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holders Arsenal got their Women's Champions League campaign up and running with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Benfica in Lisbon.

After a low-key first half, Arsenal - beaten by Lyon in their opening fixture of the new-look league phase - went ahead through a scrappy goal from Beth Mead just before the hour.

The Gunners - having ended a four-match winless run with victory over Brighton in the Women's Super League on Sunday - made sure of three points when Alessia Russo slotted in from a well-worked free-kick by substitute Chloe Kelly.

Renee Slegers' side, who beat Barcelona in last season's final at Estadio Jose Alvalade, had made a positive start.

Mead sent an early free-kick over from 25 yards before Lotte Wubben-Moy headed wide from a corner.

Benfica, who lost to Juventus in their opening Champions League match, almost broke the deadlock three minutes before half-time.

A corner was swung into a crowded Arsenal penalty area and Diana Gomes sent a powerful header towards the bottom corner, but Daphne van Domselaar got down to her left to make a fine reaction save.

Arsenal eventually went ahead in the 57th minute.

Benfica were caught trying to play out from the back and Russo sent Mariona Caldentey into the right side of the penalty area.

Caldentey pulled the ball back towards Mead in the centre. Benfica defender Beatriz Cameirao went to intercept, but then kicked her attempted clearance against Diana Gomes - and Mead hooked the ball past goalkeeper Lena Pauels into the far corner.

Benfica tried to lift themselves and find an equaliser.

Arsenal keeper Van Domselaar had rush out of the area and clear a long ball forward as Diana Silva aimed to race clear.

The Gunners, though, made sure of victory with a minute left when Kelly sent in a low free-kick from deep on the left and Russo darted ahead of the defenders to slot the ball in.

