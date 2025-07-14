Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Arsenal close in on Viktor Gyokeres deal as Sporting back down over fees

Arsenal are closing in on the striker after a lengthy impasse over payment principles

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Monday 14 July 2025 13:31 EDT
Arsenal are close to a deal on Viktor Gyokeres, having struck an agreement with Sporting on the basic payment principles of a prospective transfer.

The London club are expected to pay €63m guaranteed over instalments, with another €10m subject to add-ons.

Sporting climbed down from asking for a guaranteed €70m over changes of terms on issues like the payment of agent commissions.

Viktor Gyokeres has expressed his desire to join Arsenal
Viktor Gyokeres has expressed his desire to join Arsenal (AFP/Getty)

Mikel Arteta hopes to have the deal concluded for Thursday, when Arsenal’s pre-season training ramps up.

The signing would bring an 18-month search for a forward to an end, as well as Sporting’s own difficulties with Gyokeres. The 27-year-old told the club he didn’t want to play for them again, to try and force a deal to Arsenal through.

This breakthrough nevertheless comes from the fact Sporting were ultimately more amenable than Leipzig. Arsenal had put much more work into the signing of Benjamin Sesko over that period, but were always reluctant to go over €65m basic in any deal.

Although there was a feeling they had an agreement with Leipzig from last summer, the German club proved unbending in asking for a total package of €80m.

