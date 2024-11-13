Arsenal target midfielder to solve Mikel Arteta’s tactical dilemma

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal are monitoring Martin Zubimendi’s situation, in the belief they can prove the Real Sociedad player’s most viable destination in the summer. Mikel Arteta wants to add a No 6 to his team, to ensure they have maximum tactical options in midfield.

Zubimendi has evolved into one of the most valued deep-lying midfielders in the world, because of how he can play a highly distinctive role that is at a premium in the modern game. His profile increased hugely in the summer, after seamlessly coming on for the injured Rodri in Spain’s Euro 2024 final 2-1 win over England. That has ensured Manchester City have also looked, but the strongest suitor had been Liverpool. Arne Slot specifically targeted Zubimendi as the one signing he wanted, but the Anfield hierarchy couldn’t strike a deal. That was down to specific circumstances at Real Sociedad that may now serve Arsenal.

With the Basque club knowing that other Euro 2024 winners in Robin Le Normand and Mikel Merino were leaving, for Atletico Madrid and Arsenal respectively, a boyhood fan like Zubimendi did not want to make the situation more difficult for his club. The 25-year-old had a release clause, but its activation was dependent on his own willingness to leave. After repeated appeals from La Real, Zubimendi opted to stay for at least one other season. It is nevertheless believed that was on condition that he be allowed to leave for the right offer in the future.

open image in gallery Martin Zubimendi in action for Real Sociedad ( Getty Images )

Arsenal may now present that. The club have a good relationship with Real Sociedad from the Merino negotiations, not to mention Arteta’s own legacy there. Merino also offers a link, both in terms of being able to guide Zubimendi on Arsenal while also having played with him in midfield for years.

Although Zubimendi is widely seen as someone who will become one of the best midfielders in the world in his own right, Arteta also wants to have a number of different options at six. The Arsenal manager wants to be able to pick from a pure passer, another who is physical and one who is press resistant. With that, he would be able to reconfigure his midfield for any given game.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool’s interest will be revived, given Slot’s success in rearranging the team around Ryan Gravenberch.