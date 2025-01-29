Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal and Chelsea are investigating a move for Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel, as a number of clubs have been alerted by his intention to leave the Bundesliga side.

Manchester United are also monitoring the situation, though a significant issue the Gunners must overcome is whether a loan with an option to buy is possible. Fewer clubs would be interested if it is just a loan without an option to buy.

While Tel is understood to only want to go to a club where he will be guaranteed a certain number of minutes. A lack of regular football is the primary reason he has pushed to leave Bayern during this January window before the deadline, with the Bavarian giants now discussing what to do next.

The 19-year-old was already on the radar of Arsenal, with plans to bring in a new forward and the player fits all their criteria, especially regarding his potential to flourish with a consistent role.

Tel is two-footed and can play across the forward line, while being able to move the ball with pace and is also considered to be a good finisher.

Mikel Arteta's general preference has been for young signings who he can help to develop.

The news that the French under-21 international has become available surprised Arsenal due to his obvious talent.

It has naturally caused the club to look at a potential deal, and what could be done to convince Bayern to sell.

The German club would nevertheless want to keep a player of such talent, and seek to do some kind of deal where he can get the football he wants but retain the option to bring him back in the future.

Mathys Tel of Bayern Munich is being monitored by Arsenal and Chelsea ( Getty Images )

Tel himself is known to be very open to Arsenal, both due to the status of the club right now, but also the possibility for football due to the thinness of Arteta's attacking options. The latter is not the case currently with Chelsea, who are also interested in Tel, due to the abundance of players they have in the forward positions.

Arsenal are still pursuing a deal for Rosenborg's Sverre Halseth Nypan, although they face increased competition from the likes of Aston Villa.

The Birmingham club believe they can offer a persuasive package, and potentially offer more regular and immediate first-team football.