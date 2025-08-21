Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eberechi Eze’s £60million transfer from Crystal Palace to Arsenal could be confirmed as early as this weekend.

Eze is set to become Arsenal’s seventh signing of the summer after they moved to hijack Tottenham’s bid for the England international.

It is believed the finishing touches on a deal to sign the 27-year-old, which catapults Arsenal’s spending to beyond £250m, are all but completed.

Eze’s stunning move to the Emirates accelerated this week following a knee injury sustained by Kai Havertz.

The Germany international came on as a second-half substitute in Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Manchester United, and completed the game, but he did not participate in the club’s open training session at the Emirates on Wednesday.

It is unclear how long Havertz, who is still being assessed, will face on the sidelines. But the hastiness to swoop for Eze is evidence Arsenal did not want to take any chances as Mikel Arteta – backed by sporting director Andrea Berta – bids to lead the north Londoners to their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Eze is now poised to follow striker Viktor Gyokeres (£55m), defender Cristhian Mosquera (£13m), midfielder Martin Zubimendi (£60m), goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5m), midfielder Christian Norgaard (£10m) and forward Noni Madueke (£48.5m) in making the switch to the Emirates.

Arteta will face the media at the club’s training ground on Friday to preview his side’s second match of the campaign, at home to Leeds on Saturday evening.

Eze was left out of Palace’s Conference League qualifier against Norwegian outfit Fredrikstad at Selhurst Park, which is the Eagles’ first ever European tie.