Arsenal leading race for teenage Norwegian starlet Sverre Nypan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal are leading the race for Rosenborg's Sverre Nypan, with talks about the player having ramped up over the weekend.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has attracted considerable attention this January, with interest also coming from Aston Villa and the City Football Group through Girona.

It is understood there has been progress with Arsenal in recent days and Rosenborg prepared to do a deal.

Sverre Nypan became Rosenborg’s youngest player at the age of just 15 ( Shutterstock )

Nypan has had a meteoric impact in his career so far, becoming the youngest player to represent Rosenborg at just 15 years and 322 days, and then the youngest player to score in a league match, at 16 years and 145 days.

The Norwegian under-21 international has since become a fixture in the side, having scored eight times and claimed seven assists in the 2024 season.

That has seen a series of clubs identify him as a precocious talent, with Arsenal willing to do business.

The club are also continuing to see whether they can bring in another more senior forward this January, after injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

Benjamin Sesko has been a primary target but Leipzig are unwilling to do business based on how much a Champions League place would be worth to them.