Joao Palhinha apologises after derby loss to Arsenal and promises ‘big reaction’

Joao Palhinha apologised to the Tottenham fans after a painful 4-1 defeat at rivals Arsenal, but promised a “big reaction” this week.

Spurs were embarrassed by their north London counterparts at Emirates Stadium and conceded twice in each half, while they only produced two shots on target in a total xG (expected goals) tally of 0.07.

Thomas Frank is only five months into his tenure at Tottenham, but this meek display occurred a matter of weeks after a similar tepid performance in a 1-0 home loss to Chelsea and an ominous trip to Paris St Germain on Wednesday is on the horizon.

“We first of all need to say sorry to our supporters,” a downbeat Palhinha said.

“There are not many words to be fair. It is always frustrating to lose the game with this reality against them. I think we deserve. I think it is fair, the result and we need a big reaction.

“In the next two games, a big reaction because we have to show the team we showed in the past.

“I don’t need to speak too much about this, but we need to react, analyse the game but don’t think too much about what happened.”

Frank’s decision to ditch his usual 4-2-3-1 formation and go to a three-at-the-back system at Arsenal backfired.

Summer target Eberechi Eze was on several occasions afforded too much space outside the Tottenham area and walked away with a hat-trick after he had been extremely close to joining the club in August.

A half-time change by Frank back to his usual system helped Spurs improve – despite Eze being able to score 35 seconds into the second period – but Palhinha acknowledged it was not good enough.

The Bayern Munich loanee promised an improved display against PSG, who beat Tottenham on penalties in the Super Cup in August.

Palhinha added: “I think we just played with that formation against PSG in the Super Cup.

“We tried to press them in the same way or a bit closer that we did in this (PSG) game, but yeah after we took the decision to change on half-time, I think the team improved.

“Even after we suffered really early, the goal that we conceded after half-time. I think when we swapped, we did better but yeah we need to analyse.

“The ways we conceded the goals, especially playing with five at the back line, we cannot concede these goals.

“And coming here and being punished with four goals is not our level. We will get our level again for the next two games.

“The only thing I can promise is we will give everything to get the wins in the next games.”