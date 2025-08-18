Ruben Amorim: Improved display down to intensity and bravery of Man Utd players

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim insisted Manchester United’s improved performance in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal was down to the intensity and bravery of his players rather than any tactical tweaks to his system.

One of the best displays in recent memory from United went unrewarded as an Altay Bayindir error allowed Riccardo Calafiori to head Arsenal in front early on, with United unable to convert any of their 22 attempts at goal.

Although they suffered defeat, many United fans left Old Trafford feeling upbeat about the impact of new signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in a revitalised attack that kept Arsenal pegged back for long stretches.

After Amorim arrived midway through last term, United appeared to struggle to adapt to his 3-4-3 system for much of a season that ended with a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League, their worst campaign in 51 years.

But asked if tactical improvements were behind Sunday’s display, Amorim said on MUTV: “The system is overrated. It’s not the system. You saw sometimes we defended with five, with four, with three. Most of the game, it was three against three.

“So it’s more about the intensity our players play at, if they are brave, if they are talented, if they are powerful. We show a little bit more than that.

“We have a lot to do and have to focus on the next one. I think also, they understand better the way we have to do it.

“They are prepared to do it physically and they want to help each other. That is a very good feeling.

“Sometimes, you can see one guy missing one run or one pass and you feel the team is all together.

“Let’s move on. Every game in the Premier League is hard. Let’s move on for the next one.”

Arsenal took the points but there was much more to concern Mikel Arteta about a performance full of errors as they struggled to deal with United’s energy.

They rarely looked settled in a match Arteta likened to a “basketball game” – with the frantic nature of the contest appearing to suit United more.

“I think we have to be humble in the way we did it, but at the end recognise that it’s really tough,” Arteta said.

“I want to see how many teams come here and win the game. To win on the first day, I think we have to come away happy with the result and understand that we have to improve in many areas still.”

Big summer signing Viktor Gyokeres made his debut for the Gunners but struggled to make an impact before being replaced just after the hour.

Asked about the Sweden star’s debut, Arteta said: “Well he did a lot of things very good. You can tell especially in our high press and rhythm that we demand, that especially in the first half we were giving a bit too much time.

“It is something that we have to work on him, especially there…

“We did not manage to put the ball through to exploit his quality. But overall, coming away to Man United, winning your first game with Arsenal is a good start.”