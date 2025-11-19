Alessia Russo brace seals comeback win for Arsenal over Real Madrid but Wolfsburg thrash Manchester Utd

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alessia Russo's second-half brace earned Arsenal a 2-1 comeback win over Real Madrid in the Women's Champions League, but Manchester United dropped points for the first time in a 5-2 thrashing by Wolfsburg.

The Gunners enjoyed plenty of opportunities during the first half but Caroline Weir sent the visitors ahead on the stroke of half-time with a brilliant volley.

Russo then starred for Arsenal after the break with two headed goals to help the defending champions bounce back from last week's defeat to Bayern Munich.

Chloe Kelly sent a menacing corner into the box in the opening minutes but the ball was nodded wide by Frida Maanum and moments later Weir had an opportunity stopped at the opposite end.

Olivia Smith sent an effort over the bar as Arsenal pushed for an opener and Misa Rodriguez scooped up Maanum's attempt.

Emily Fox made a solid block to turn Athenea's strike behind for a corner and despite their solid start, Arsenal fell behind in the 43rd minute following a stunning strike from Weir.

A curling free-kick was headed by Steph Catley into the path of the Scotland international just inside the box and she smashed a volley past Daphne van Domselaar.

Sara Dabritz had an effort blocked after the break but Arsenal levelled in the 53rd minute when Kelly's cross was nodded over Rodriguez by Russo.

Smith had a scuffed shot collected by Rodriguez before Arsenal took the lead in the 67th minute when Beth Mead launched a corner into Russo lurking on the edge of the six-yard area and the striker fired a thumping header home.

Russo continued to cause problems and was flagged for offside twice after getting into promising positions.

Alba Redondo broke forward for Real in the final stages but had her effort held by Van Domselaar as Arsenal saw out the win.

open image in gallery Russo combined brilliantly with England teammates Kelly and Mead ( Getty Images )

Manchester United suffered a damaging defeat however, with boss Marc Skinner saying his side were "punished" by Wolfsburg.

A thrilling game saw Fridolina Rolfo put United ahead early on, but the hosts turned the game through Ella Peddemors' brace and the first half ended in chaotic fashion as Lineth Beerensteyn and Melvine Malard both scored.

Beerensteyn grabbed her second after the break and Vivien Endemann's stoppage-time strike ensured United's three-game winning run in the competition was ended.

After slipping to a first defeat in the competition, Skinner told MUTV: "The manager and experience in me looks at the point that they've had six shots on target and scored five.

"That's part and parcel of the game, you have to understand it. I don't think it was a 5-2 game, I think we've given them almost three or four of those goals.

"It's on us as a collective. We'll learn from it, it will help our young team grow. We've been excellent this competition so far. We've just played a team tonight that's punished us.

"They've done nothing special, they're a direct team and so we have to be better at controlling the game. There are mistakes we've made tonight that we have to put right and make sure we don't do again."

Elsewhere on a dramatic European night Lyon came from 3-0 down at half-time to snatch a 3-3 draw at Juventus.

Goals from Chiara Beccari, Michela Cambiaghi and Tatiana Pinto put Juve in control at the break, but Tabitha Chawinga pulled one back and Marie-Antoinette Katoto's header made it 3-2.

Lyon were awarded a penalty in the 89th minute after Cecilia Salvai handled and Wendie Renard tucked home the spot-kick.

Goals from Maeline Mendy and Maelle Garbino gave Paris FC a 2-0 win over Benfica, who had Caroline Moller sent off in the first half, while Valarenga drew 2-2 at home to St Polten.

PA