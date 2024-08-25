Arsenal have one major advantage in this year’s Premier League title fight

To win the Premier League title in 2024, just having a multitude of world-class players is not enough – this is what Manchester City have done with their shattering of conventional footballing standards.

Last season, Arsenal could really do no more. The Gunners set club records for most Premier League wins in a season and most Premier League goals in a campaign, while only in their 2003-04 title-winning year did they earn more points, but Manchester City were still insurmountable.

This year, unfathomably, they have to do even more. Their defence is the best in the league and they have world-leading stars further forward, while their manager is willing to try anything to end 20 years of hurt in north London, including employing pickpockets – professionals “stole” (and gave back) items from the players at a pre-season meal to hammer home the need to be switched on mentally – to keep his players alert at all times on and off the pitch.

Cementing their status as nearly men, however, seemed on the cards for another year as they appeared to have been bewitched by their Aston Villa hoodoo on Saturday. Bukayo Saka was unable to work his magic, an impenetrable backline struggled to keep out the determined Villans and Declan Rice was powerless to contain the rampaging Morgan Rogers from bursting through the heart of the Gunners midfield like wet tissue paper.

If Arsenal are going to end their own 20-year wait for the trophy, they are going to need contributions from every squad member this season, from the pivotal linchpins to those operating on the periphery. And what may just get them there is something no other club in the top-flight can call upon.

Leandro Trossard was arguably Arsenal’s best player towards the end of last season and offers that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-type influence – no matter how long he is kept on the fringes, his ability to snatch the most vital victories does not diminish.

His game-changing goal, with his very first touch off the bench at Villa Park on Saturday, set Arsenal on the way to a victory that sends an emphatic message to City – digging deep in their most difficult moments is not beyond this determined bunch with a laser focus on that elusive trophy.

Six of Trossard’s 14 Premier League goals for Arsenal have been as a substitute, the highest share of any player to score 10 or more goals for the club in the competition. It is a remarkable return that rivals can only dream of possessing.

“First of all, when you don’t get picked there are certain ways to react,” Mikel Arteta said. “Leo [Trossard] is upset, but he’s upset he could not show on the pitch how good he is, not upset because he wasn’t playing.

“That’s a huge quality. When you put him in the starting XI he does exactly the same thing. That’s a big message and a big example for the rest of the team and myself.”

Trossard has every right to feel aggrieved, too. Despite starting only 18 Premier League games in his first full season at Arsenal, the Belgian was behind only Saka and Kai Havertz in the goalscoring charts, with 12 in the Premier League and 17 overall.

Trossard had an instant impact at Villa Park, coming off the bench to put his side ahead ( Getty Images )

He did not look overly enthused after sweeping home immediately after entering the fray at Villa Park and had to be persuaded to perform his trademark goggles celebration.

“Some games there are different celebrations, there are also emotions – I am just happy to help the team,” Trossard said, refusing to fall into the trap of expressing discontent. “I heard [William] Saliba in my ear the whole time saying ‘do your celebration’, so that’s why I did it at the end. It’s always nice if your teammates are happy for you to score a goal as well. We really needed it at that time and it gave us a boost to go and win.

“It [impact off the bench] is something you need to develop as well. I know the competition in the team pushes everyone to go on to the next level and I am very pleased to have an impact and help the team, and it is a great win.”

Whatever they are doing at the Emirates to keep Trossard from disgruntlement is working. Like Solskjaer, he will start some games, but it is off the bench where he has the greatest say.

Arteta has a long list of things to get right to finally end City’s domination. Keeping Trossard happy to operate as an impact substitute, without throwing any toys on the floor, can have potentially history-defining consequences.