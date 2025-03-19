PFA: World-class players deserve world-class standards after poor Madrid pitch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Professional Footballers’ Association has warned “sub-standard” pitch conditions “put player safety at risk” following a number of recent concerns.

Arsenal’s 2-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg defeat at Real Madrid was mired in criticism about the quality of the playing surface at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

Former Gunners striker Ian Wright branded the pitch a “f****** disgrace”, while Arsenal boss Renee Slegers conceded more diplomatically that its state was less than ideal.

The PFA has now posted a picture from that contest on X, alongside the statement: “Pitches like this don’t just impact the quality of the game, they put player safety at risk.

“On multiple occasions over the past few days, in important ties, our members have been asked to play in sub-standard conditions.

“World-class players deserve world-class standards, and they are right to expect better.”

Heavy rain in the Spanish capital had left the playing surface resembling a mudbath and Wright posted an angry video on Instagram, saying: “This is a f****** disgrace the pitches these girls have to play on.”

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson looked caught out by the poor surface when she let a harmless-looking ball from Signe Bruun slip under her foot, leading to Linda Caicedo’s opener.

The conditions may also have played a part when Real midfielder Melanie Leupolz injured her knee catching her studs in the mud, with the Germany international departing the field in tears.

Arsenal’s Champions League clash is not the only women’s match that has sparked concerns about conditions, with Sunday’s League Cup final surface at Pride Park also drawing criticism from Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor.

Speaking after the Real Madrid defeat, Slegers told reporters: “We spoke about it with the players before the game.

“We knew the condition of the pitch. So we had a plan for it but then it’s always hard because over a season and over time you work on things and you have an identity the way you want to do things.

“So then reality comes and these conditions come and all of a sudden you need to do things differently so that’s hard.

“But the players tried so all credit to them for trying and their work rate. But again, I think we’re all confident that we can do something against them at the Emirates at home because it’s only half-time.”

Australian defender Steph Catley echoed Slegers’ optimism, and was enthusiastic about returning to Arsenal’s main venue for the second leg.

She told Arsenal club media: “We feel confident going back to the Emirates. We love playing there. You know, we score two goals, it’s back on an even playing field. So that was the focus point when we finished the game. That’s what we’re thinking of now.”